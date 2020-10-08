Ireland U21 international Darragh Leahy confident team can pull off Italian job

Darragh Leahy has a date at the Emirates lingering in his mind but the foremost thought is creating more history with Ireland’s U21s.

Jim Crawford’s side are top of their Euro qualifying group heading into Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash against first seeds Italy in Pisa.

Ireland have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but securing a place at next year’s showpiece is in their own hands with three games left.

Victory against the Italians, who play their game in hand Friday in Iceland, would almost certainly clinch automatic qualification. They complete the campaign with a double-header against Iceland and Luxembourg next month.

Leahy reported into the international camp in Enfield on Tuesday having last week helped guide Dundalk into the group phase of the Europa League.

Their upcoming series with Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde will constitute only the third time a League of Ireland team has featured in the European group stages.

Leahy is determined to break more new ground, this time for his country.

“Making history by qualifying for the Euros would be unbelievable,” he said.

“Stephen Kenny has gone up to the senior manager’s job but his assistant Jim Crawford will stick to the same philosophy for these last three qualifiers. It would be silly to start changing that by trying new things.

“It’s been a busy few weeks at Dundalk and I’m just looking to get going with Ireland now.”

The Leeds United fan believes the Lilywhites landed the perfect draw for their Europa League tilt.

Arsenal have never before faced a League of Ireland team in European competition but their first clash with the League of Ireland champions is pencilled in for the Emirates on October 29.

The former Coventry City apprentice added: “I don't think we could have asked for a better group. Arsenal are a massive team.

No disrespect to the other two clubs, Rapid and Molde, but we have to look at them and be confident that we get some points off them.

Progression in Europe, according to Leahy, also proves the credentials of new boss Filippo Giovagnoli.

Scepticism accompanied the arrival of the rookie Italian and his assistant Giuseppe Rossi into the Dundalk hotseats six weeks ago.

“Nobody knew who they were or where they came from but they've done unbelievably well to be fair,” said Leahy.

“A lot of the boys have been buying into what they've been doing and we’ve qualified for the group stages. I think a lot of people will respect them more now.”

In squad news, QPR defender Conor Masterson will link up with the travelling upon their arrival in Milan on Friday. The centre-back remained at his club for treatment on an injury but isn’t considered doubtful for Tuesday’s showdown.