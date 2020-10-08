Second member of Republic of Ireland backroom staff tests positive for coronavirus

According to a statement, the employee "had tested negative in Dublin on Tuesday morning but a positive result came from a test in Bratislava on Wednesday"
A general view of Tehelné Pole Stadium ahead of Ireland v Slovakia. The game goes ahead despite the positive test. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 19:22
Joel Slattery

A member of the Republic of Ireland's backroom team has tested positive for Covid-19 in Slovakia, the FAI have confirmed. 

According to a statement, the employee "had tested negative in Dublin on Tuesday morning but a positive result came from a test in Bratislava on Wednesday. He is asymptomatic and is feeling well."

It added that the appropriate protocols are being followed and Uefa and the HSE have been notified. 

"UEFA have also confirmed that the fixture against Slovakia tonight is not affected by this development.

"The Ireland squad and staff will be tested, as per UEFA protocols, in Dublin on Friday," they said, adding they would be making no further comment.

