Arsenal in talks with SFA over need for Kieran Tierney to self-isolate

The Scottish FA today announced that Southampton player Stuart Armstrong has returned a positive test for COVID-19 while on international dtuy, and the Lothian Health Protection Team in Scotland have identified Arsenal's Kieran Tierney and Celtic's Ryan Christie - along with one physiotherapist and one masseur - as close contacts of Armstrong, advising all to self-isolate for 14 days as of Tuesday.

That would keep all the players out of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel at Hampden Park on Thursday night and the Nations League matches against Slovakia and Czech Republic.

And Arsenal's case, it would keep Tierney out of the club's upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City. However, the club have sought clarification from the SFA, with Tierey insisting he was socially distant from Armstrong at all times.

An Arsenal statement read: "Our medical team have confirmed that Kieran was socially distant at all times from the player who tested positive and has broken no rules regarding COVID-19 protocols. We are currently seeking further advice and clarification of the details.

"Kieran has also been in touch and has said: "I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel. I've also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding."

Scotland manager Stuart Clarke is not surprised that the Scotland camp has been affected by the virus and will brace himself for similar situations in the future.

If you look at the way the virus is spreading it is obviously becoming more prevalent as restrictions were eased, as everyone expected.

"There is no reason why it can't infiltrate a football camp, no matter how secure your bubble and protocols are. It is something that is there, it is in everyone's lives now, we have to adapt as much as we can and be prepared for. I tell the players that they have to be ready to step in at any time because we need everybody."

If Scotland get past Israel they have the chance to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Clarke said: "Professional players know when they are taking part in a big game. Since we came into this camp there has been a little edge. I know the players are ready. Obviously today will be a down for them but come tomorrow night they will be ready for the game."