Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen called up to Ireland squad to replace Harry Arter

Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen has been called up to Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia.

Cullen replaces Harry Arter, who has been ruled out due to a thigh injury he sustained in Nottingham Forest's 2-1 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

It's been a busy start to the week for Cullen, coming within 24 hours of his deadline-day signing for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht to end a 15-year spell with West Ham.

He joined the Ireland camp in Dublin this afternoon, after they'd trained at Abbotstown, and flew to Bratislava with the squad this evening.

Cullen will remain with the squad for the subsequent Nations League games against Wales and Finland.

The twice-capped 24-year-old had been self-isolating in recent weeks after he, along with Hammers manager David Moyes, tested positive for Covid-19 before their Carabao Cup fixture against Hull City.

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).