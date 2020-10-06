Arsenal fans exit transfer window with unusual feeling: there really is nothing to moan about

Arsenal fans have been an unsettled, frustrated, and fractious group for quite some time; from the days of the pro and anti Wenger split which led to scuffles in the stands, to anger over lack of funding from Stan Kroenke, to disbelief at the lack of progress under Unai Emery.

However, they wake up today with an unusual feeling: there really is nothing to moan about.

The pain of 16 years without a title has not gone away of course, but support for current manager Mikel Arteta is universal, such has been the impact of not only his influence on the pitch but the power of his rhetoric at a club he once captained.

And then came the transfer window, so often a time when Arsenal fans cringed at their team’s refusal to spend on the right players and, in the really bad times, hid away as yet another star — whether it was Robin van Persie, Alexis Sanchez, Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, or Olivier Giroud — was sold on to a major rival.

This time, however, it was different. Despite constant speculation, star striker Robin van Persie did not follow the gravy train out of North London to Manchester, Spain, or Italy, and instead signed a new contract.

Then something even more special happened. The seemingly never-ending wait for defensive and midfield leaders, one which dragged Arsene Wenger down and hampered Emery too, finally came to a close.

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel arrived first and then Ghana midfield enforcer Thomas Partey dramatically signed from Atletico Madrid for €55m just minutes from the end of transfer deadline day.

Add in Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Willian, Dani Ceballos, and Alex Runarsson — as well as news that Alexander Lacazette was not sold — and you can see while Arsenal fans are smiling. There is a growing sense that, in stark contrast to Manchester United, Arsenal once again have a plan and a club structure that will set long-term goals and deliver long-term success.

There was often an accusation under American businessman Kroenke, and with Wenger’s iron grip on transfer policy tolerated by the board, that Arsenal were losing their way. However, since Arteta arrived there has been an Arsenalisation of club structure which has redressed the balance. Former Invincible Edu is technical director, former club captain Per Mertesacker is academy manager and there has been a fresh approach to acquisitions.

Only a few days earlier, when Arsenal were accused of putting in a “timid” bid for Houssem Aouar at Lyon, there were fears that nothing had changed; but the Gunners were keeping their powder dry for top target Partey and his arrival on deadline day meant any criticism of their market strategy was impossible — especially as Arteta is expected to go back in for the midfielder in January.

So, when Edu, finally able to relax as the transfer window closed, paid tribute to his backroom staff for their ‘dedication and love’ for getting deals over the line — describing them as “the team that many people don’t see” — it rather summed up the new Arsenal’s rediscovered unity.

An overview of the club’s holistic health now looks highly positive. Holders of the FA Cup and Community Shield they sit fourth in the Premier League, above Liverpool, Tottenham, and Chelsea, and possess a squad which has few holes, a manager who knows how to set his team up and a fanbase which is increasingly optimistic.

Even reports of the death of mascot Gunnersaurus, which promised to ruin the party, have proved to be premature. He has been temporarily made redundant as part of cost-saving measures whilst stadia are empty but will return in all his glory when the Emirates re-opens to fans.

Arsenal have not come out of that one completely smelling of roses, but scroll back just 11 months to the days when supporters at the Emirates were booing their own captain Granit Xhaka and it is remarkable how quickly everything has turned around.

If there is one fly still in the ointment it is Mesut Ozil, who remains on big wages at the club despite being clearly out of favour. However, it is no longer a headline every time he misses out on selection and Arsenal certainly do not rely on him to reach their potential; Arteta has handled the situation ruthlessly but diplomatically, which is impressive.

The Spaniard showed the same qualities in quickly despatching Matteo Guendozi, who had got too big for his boots, to Hertha Berlin on loan. However, it was the arrival of Partey, which really excited supporters.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while so we’re delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad,” Arteta said. “He’s a dynamic midfielder with great energy and he brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level. We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game.”

Anyone who watched Partey’s performance against Liverpool in last year’s Champions League knows what he can offer, and reports suggest he is a boyhood Arsenal fan who will give everything for his new club in both defence and attack.

When Arsenal announced his signing with a tweet that said ‘Welcome to the Partey’ they weren’t overstating the case.