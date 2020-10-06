Mesut Ozil offers to pay salary of mascot Gunnersaurus who was made redundant 

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to save the club's mascot from a temporary job loss.

Gunnersaurus, the big green dinosaur who has been portrayed by Jerry Quy for almost three decades, was said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium while Premier League games are being played behind closed doors.

However, German international Ozil tweeted today that he will pay Quy's wages as he was due to be out of work until spectators are allowed back into the north London ground.

"I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous [and] loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years," Ozil wrote. "As such, I’m offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much."

— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

It comes after it emerged a fund-raising page had been set up for long-serving Arsenal mascot.

The Athletic reported Gunnersaurus, the club’s mascot for the last 27 years, had been let temporarily go, with his role no longer deemed necessary due to fans still not being able to attend matches.

Among the well-known Arsenal supporters to call for the mascot to be kept was broadcaster Piers Morgan.