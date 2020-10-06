Mesut Ozil offers to pay salary of mascot Gunnersaurus who was made redundant 

Among the well-known Arsenal supporters to call for the mascot to be kept was broadcaster Piers Morgan.
Mesut Ozil offers to pay salary of mascot Gunnersaurus who was made redundant 

Mesut Ozil has reportedly offered to pay the wages for Gunnersaurus while games are still played behind closed doors. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 16:18
Joel Slattery

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered to save the club's mascot from a temporary job loss.

Gunnersaurus, the big green dinosaur who has been portrayed by Jerry Quy for almost three decades, was said to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium while Premier League games are being played behind closed doors.

However, German international Ozil tweeted today that he will pay Quy's wages as he was due to be out of work until spectators are allowed back into the north London ground.

"I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous [and] loyal mascot Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years," Ozil wrote. "As such, I’m offering to reimburse Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much."

It comes after it emerged a fund-raising page had been set up for long-serving Arsenal mascot.

The Athletic reported Gunnersaurus, the club’s mascot for the last 27 years, had been let temporarily go, with his role no longer deemed necessary due to fans still not being able to attend matches.

Among the well-known Arsenal supporters to call for the mascot to be kept was broadcaster Piers Morgan.

More in this section

A view of Eamonn Deacy Park ahead of the game 23/8/2019 Two Galway United players test positive for coronavirus
Dáire O’Connor leaves Cork City, Neale Fenn confirms Dáire O’Connor leaves Cork City, Neale Fenn confirms
FAI headquarters Republic of Ireland staff member tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Slovakia trip

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up