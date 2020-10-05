Edinson Cavani arrives as United complete late transfer deadline day deal

Manchester United completed a left-field move for high-profile striker Edinson Cavani an hour before the transfer deadline, but for the second window in a row their business is being categorised by the ones that got away — and by a confused and random market strategy.

Ten months after United fans were left aghast as their club failed to replace Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez in January, making a last-minute bid for Odion Ighalo out of the blue, the scenario was repeated.

The Stretford End were hoping for Jadon Sancho following a high-profile four-month chase in which United agreed personal terms with the player’s agent but refused to pay the asking price. Then, when it became obvious the deal couldn’t be done, they were tempted by stories of Ousmane Dembele at Barcelona or Ismaila Sarr at Watford — only to learn that both players wanted a permanent move and United would only offer a loan deal.

Instead, executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and his recruitment team pivoted to 33-year-old Cavani — a totally different player in terms of both age and playing style. Confused? Well, you won’t be alone.

Cavani’s arrival, on a two-year deal having been out of contract for almost seven months since leaving Paris St Germain, would have been greeted with excitement in almost any other era.

He is, after all, one of the football world’s biggest names, scorer of 341 goals in 556 club games, including 200 in 301 for PSG, and winner 18 major trophies in his career so far. He deserves respect.

Cavani said: “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “The opportunity for our young players to learn from one of Europe’s top goalscorers over the last 10 years is fantastic and it will really benefit them going forward.” But, perhaps coloured by United’s recent troubles which include a 6-1 home defeat against Tottenham, the reaction has been mixed.

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp summed up the debate as he said: “It could come off and it could be a complete failure — and his wages are definitely not cheap. It’s a gamble. Why did they wait so long to do it if they were sure about it? He’s been a free agent for weeks and no-one else has jumped in. It smells a bit of a last-minute thing.”

United legend Andy Cole disagreed, pointing out that Cavani’s experience could benefit the younger players and provide a similar impact to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But many fans were more concerned about the bigger picture, with Barney Chilton of Red News saying: “So if I have this right, Plan A was Jadon Sancho. And then suddenly we realise with a few hours to go that Borussia Dortmund are going to stick to the line they have put out for the last month. Funny that. And we scramble looking for an alternative like a child on a dodgem car.

“So, now it’s Dembele. Oh, no it’s not. Yes, we’re in pantomime season. I could cry. You can only imagine with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be feeling.”

The uncomfortable truth is that since selling Lukaku in August 2020 the Belgian has scored 38 goals — and in the same time period injury-prone Cavani, the first man to replace him, has managed only seven. It’s not surprising that questions are being asked.

United, who sold Chris Smalling to Roma before the deadline, did secure a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles, 27, on a four-year deal for €17m and were chasing two young wingers. Teenager Amad Diallo, with only 24 minutes of Serie A football to his name, signed from Atalanta but will not arrive until January, whilst Facundo Pellistri at Penarol was also in talks heading towards the deadline.

Some of the club’s biggest rivals in the Premier League were having more success — and in particular Arsenal.

A late move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, the midfielder who has been top of Arsenal’s wanted list for so long, finally reaped dividends as the Gunners — unlike United — agreed to pay the full asking price of €50m at the last minute.

Partey may turn out to be the midfielder leader Arsenal have needed for years; a steely defensive force with an eye for a tackle, an ability to organise teammates and the energy to drive forward at the right time.

League leaders Everton were also happy. They spent €28m on Norwich defender Ben Godfrey to complete an outstanding window, whilst Tottenham were chasing Swansea defender Joe Rodon having already acquired Gareth Bale, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguillon, Matt Doherty, Joe Hart, and Carlos Vinicius.

That deal could be completed later this week — the deadline for trading with EFL clubs is not until October 16.

“Look at Tottenham’s squad now, look at that forward line. I even think they could win the league,” said former manager Redknapp as he analysed the window as a whole. It’s a comment which led to an understandable debate online, but it’s a discussion very few Manchester United fans are having right now about their own team — even with the arrival of Cavani.

On the Irish front, West Ham’s Josh Cullen midfielder Josh Cullen, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Charlton, has joined Anderlecht on a permanent basis.

Cullen will join up with Vincent Kompany’s side in deal worth around €900,000. “Josh is a midfielder who combines great running ability with grit and intensity,” said Peter Verbeke, Anderlecht’s sporting director.

“He is good on the ball, strong in the combination, has a good long ball and is known for his winning mentality and dedication — a real team player.”

And Jack Wilshere has been released by West Ham, bringing to an end an injury-hit two seasons at the club.

Leeds have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes on a four-year deal.

Theo Walcott has completed a season-long loan move back to first club Southampton from Everton, the Saints have announced.