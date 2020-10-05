Manchester United sign Alex Telles, Theo Walcott close to Southampton return

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil defender Alex Telles from Porto on a four-year contract.

United are understood to have agreed a fee for £13.5million plus £1.8million in potential add-ons with the Portuguese club for the left-back.

Old Trafford chiefs are under pressure to reinforce their squad after Sunday’s 6-1 home humbling by Tottenham, with free agent Edinson Cavani also expected to arrive.

✍️ 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹: Alex Telles is a Red! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 5, 2020

Telles told his new club’s website: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

“You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.”

Southampton have been in contact with Everton about re-signing Theo Walcott, after the Merseyside club landed Ben Godfrey from Norwich.

Theo Walcott could be in line for a return to his boyhood club Southampton (Neil Munns/PA)

With new signing James Rodriguez having made the wide-right spot his own thanks to an excellent start to his Goodison Park career, Walcott’s first-team chances look like being limited.

The 31-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and while a return to Saints is thought to be his preferred choice, he has also been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle.

Norwich announced they had received a club-record fee for Godfrey, whose deal ties him to Everton until the end of June 2025.

The 22-year-old made 30 appearances for relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season, and had been linked to a number of top-flight clubs this transfer window.

The centre-back completed a medical with the Premier League leaders over the weekend before the deal was announced on Monday morning.

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal.

The France Under-21 international has made 82 appearances since joining the Gunners from Lorient two years ago but he has found himself surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta this season.

Fulham are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, the PA news agency understands.

Manager Scott Parker still wants to bolster his defence ahead of the transfer deadline, but is also keen to add England star Loftus-Cheek to the Craven Cottage ranks.

The 24-year-old has only featured once for Chelsea this term, in the 3-1 Premier League win at Brighton on the opening weekend, and has spent the last 16 months battling a torn Achilles tendon injury.

➡️ S-E-S-S-E-G-N-O-N ⬅️#TSG Hoffenheim have signed 20-year-old @RyanSessegnon from Premier League club @SpursOfficial. The England Under-21 international has joined on loan until 30th June 2021.#WelcomeRyan pic.twitter.com/AV931TWRel — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) October 5, 2020

Tottenham youngster Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining Spurs for £25million last summer and has been sent out to get some game-time.

Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre has completed a season-long loan move to Olympiacos, with an option for the Greek champions to make the deal permanent, while Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the campaign.