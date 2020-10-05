Moise Kean seals loan switch from Everton to PSG

Moise Kean seals loan switch from Everton to PSG

Everton’s Moise Kean has joined French champions Paris St Germain (Michael Regan/PA)

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:32
Andy Hampson, PA

Everton striker Moise Kean has joined Paris St Germain on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Italian scored just two goals last season after joining the Merseyside club in a £24.5million from Juventus last year.

Kean had also netted in two Carabao Cup ties, against Salford and Fleetwood, this term.

Kean said on psg.fr: “I am really proud and happy to become a Paris St Germain player. It is one of the best clubs in the world, as shown by their Champions League campaign last season where they reached the final.”

More in this section

Everton v Norwich City - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton sign Norwich defender Ben Godfrey on five-year deal
Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘lost the plot’ in 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa
Guendouzi to leave Arsenal; Skriniar to join Spurs: Transfer deadline day rumours from the media Guendouzi to leave Arsenal; Skriniar to join Spurs: Transfer deadline day rumours from the media
evertonkeanpa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up