Guendouzi to leave Arsenal; Skriniar to join Spurs: Transfer deadline day rumours from the media

Guendouzi to leave Arsenal; Skriniar to join Spurs: Transfer deadline day rumours from the media

Matteo Guendouzi/Milan Skriniar (Gareth Fuller/Mike Egerton/PA)

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:25
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Matteo Guendouzi’s time at Emirates Stadium could soon be coming to an end. The Daily Mirror reports the Arsenal midfielder is poised for a deadline day move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

The paper also says Tottenham are ready to make a last-gasp push for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. Inter have reportedly placed a hefty £45m price tag on the 25-year-old, however Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his defence and the club is desperately attempting to negotiate the wage bill down in order to get a deal done.

Celtic have approached West Ham over a potential loan move for Robert Snodgrass (Alex Livesey/PA)

According to The Sun, Celtic have approached West Ham over a potential loan deal for Scottish midfielder Robert Snodgrass. While a loan move could be made before the deadline, the club is believed to also be open to a permanent deal for the lifelong Celtic fan.

The Daily Mirror reports Thomas Partey is set to stay at Atletico Madrid after Arsenal opted against paying the 27-year-old midfielder’s £45m buy-out clause.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Could Emerson Palmieri be on the move? (Neil Hall/PA)

Emerson Palmieri: Juventus are gearing up to make a move for the Chelsea left-back, according to Italian publication Calciomercato.

Davy Klaassen: Dutch paper De Telegraaf reports Ajax has agreed to a deal for the Werder Bremen midfielder.

Habib Diallo: Sheffield United are set to beat West Brom to a move for the 25-year-old Metz and Senegal forward.

More in this section

Everton v Norwich City - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton sign Norwich defender Ben Godfrey on five-year deal
Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘lost the plot’ in 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Stamford Bridge England trio allegedly breach coronavirus rules at party
gossippa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up