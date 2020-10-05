Manchester City's lights no longer so blinding after Leeds stalemate

After a match that left Pep Guardiola high-fiving Mike Dean with the grin of a man who had remembered why he loved football than lamenting the points that slipped through his grasp, the Manchester City manager was in no mood to play the blame game.

“In 12 years as manager I never say in the press conference that we lost because of this one and that one,” he said, when asked about the Ederson error that presented Leeds with their equaliser. It is not just Guardiola’s focus on the collective that meant he was magnanimous: Ederson also made fine saves from Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and the scorer Rodrigo.

But it was the fourth time since the start of last season the goalkeeper was debited with a mistake that led to a goal and, like City, his standards may have slipped a little. Yet were Guardiola to have targeted the culpable over the course of his career, he would find rather more material in Claudio Bravo’s body of work than Ederson’s and with rather fewer saves in mitigation.

“The mistake is part of being human,” rationalised Guardiola. In which case, City, who seemed superhuman when accumulating 198 points in two years, may now rank among the most human of sides. Frailties can abound in their own half. “We knew they have weaknesses defensively,” said Kalvin Phillips, whose corner resulted in Ederson punching the ball into Benjamin Mendy to present Rodrigo with his first Leeds goal.

Guardiola prizes control but he has never been a safety-first strategist and as his football grows more risky, games can get more frenetic. City have conceded 42 goals in their last 40 league games – compared to just 23 in the previous 40 – but sometimes the manner and the timing feel more damning than the number itself. It is a moot point how much of the responsibility for eliminating errors rests with the manager or the players, whether salvation can come on the training pitch or only in the transfer market. Guardiola’s ethos suggests coaching is the answer, but with £400 million spent on defenders in his reign at City, he is increasingly relying on buying.

He unveiled the Premier League’s most expensive ever centre-back partnership, with Ruben Dias debuting alongside Aymeric Laporte in £122 million of centre-backs. The Portuguese had only had two training sessions to prepare but impressed his new manager. “Away at Leeds, so not the easiest start but he was outstanding,” said Guardiola. “He gave us a sense of maturity and led the [defensive] line. We are happy with his performance."

Dias showed the presence and power to indicate he will be an upgrade on the slow, and probably departing, Eric Garcia, the rash Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, who is sadly shorn of confidence. It is not yet enough to render him the new Vincent Kompany but the fundamental concerns at Elland Road lay not with the centre-backs but all around them. Behind them, Ederson gifted the goal. To their right, Kyle Walker was caught out by the raids of Stuart Dallas. To their left, Mendy was given such a torrid time by the City youth product Ian Poveda that he was substituted, while Guardiola has insisted Nathan Ake has been bought as a centre-back, there is a case for using the Dutchman as a defensively-minded left-back.

Ahead of them, there was the age-old issue. Fernandinho remains the only great defensive midfielder of Guardiola’s time at City. It is no coincidence they regained the initiative after the captain was belatedly brought on. Before then, Dias and Laporte were left exposed as Rodri was overrun, particularly by his namesake Rodrigo; if the Leeds goalscorer was signed as a striker, he proved the most vibrant of midfield runners. Guardiola attributed City’s struggles to Marcelo Bielsa’s unique tactics. “They are difficult to face because they have five players behind our midfield line and attacking our defensive line,” he said.

But it remains a worry that Rodri can be too immobile and that Guardiola’s focus on constructive football can mean his midfielders are insufficiently destructive. He attributed their problems in part to the absence of Gabriel Jesus, the leader of the press, to allow Leeds to break free. Guardiola and Bielsa are two of football’s most influential and original theoreticians but they fashioned a game that was so end to end it borrowed from basketball. The neutrals could savour a match that yielded 35 shots. Guardiola loved it, but if imperfections contributed to the entertainment, they threaten to undermine City’s quest to regain the title.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 6, Koch 7, Cooper 6, Dallas 8; Phillips 8; Costa 7, Klich 7 (Davis, 77, 6), Roberts 5 (Rodrigo Moreno, 56, 8), Alioski 6 (Poveda, h-t, 7); Bamford 7.

MANCHESTER CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 5, Dias 7, Laporte 6, Mendy 4 (Ake, 71, 6); De Bruyne 8, Rodri 6, Foden 7; Torres 7 (Silva, 65, 6), Mahrez 7 (Fernandinho, 77, 7), Sterling 7.

Referee: Mike Dean