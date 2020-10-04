Blow for Ireland as Seamus Coleman 'most likely' to miss Euro 2020 playoff

The Irish skipper picked up the problem, described as “minor” by his club boss Carlo Ancelotti, during the 4-2 defeat of Brighton
Everton's Seamus Coleman (left) receives treatment for an injury before being substituted during the Premier League match yesterday. Picture: Alex Livesey

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 13:59
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that Seamus Coleman is “most likely” to miss Thursday's Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Everton yesterday.

The Irish skipper picked up the problem, described as “minor” by his club boss Carlo Ancelotti, during the 4-2 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion and the subsequent scan does not lend itself to hope of positive news this week.

“He's just disappointed,” said Kenny who has spoken to the right-back over the phone. “He loves playing for his country. He's a very passionate Irishman.

"It's a very important game and he doesn't want to miss out on it.”

More will be known on that as the day progresses and the Ireland manager is also waiting on more definitive news on midfielder Harry Arter who came off with a thigh issue during Nottingham Forest's 2-1 loss to Bristol City yesterday.

Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan had already been ruled out for the trip after picking up an injury in training on Friday and Kenny has an anxious day ahead today with a dozen of his 25-man squad in club action in England or Scotland.

Centre-back Kevin Long has already been called up in response to the injuries so far. The Burnley man featured in last night's loss to Newcastle United in St James' Park and Kenny said he had been unlucky not to make the original panel.

A replacement for Coleman is likely sooner rather than later.

Jack Byrne is fit to feature after picking up a groin injury with Shamrock Rovers in Friday night's 4-0 defeat of Sligo Rovers and Kenny was keen to stress the positives rather than dwell on the negatives.

“It's great that players are playing minutes,” he said. “James McCarthy was playing again yesterday so he has played quite a few games.

“Jeff Hendrick has played every minute for New, Conor Hourihane is playing with Aston Villa. Robbie Brady is available after his injury and we'll see how Harry Arter is so there has been some pluses in that regard.”

