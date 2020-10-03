Danny Grant hat trick keeps Bohs' slim title hopes alive

SSE Airtricity League: Shelbourne 1 Bohemians 3

Danny Grant scored his first senior hat-trick as Bohemians kept themselves nominally in the title race with a clinical win over near-neighbours Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Georgie Poynton scored a late consolation against his former side, having seen his penalty saved by James Talbot when the game was still in the balance at 1-0.

The result was a little flattering on Keith Long’s side, who had been second best for much of the second half, but underlined the gap in quality between the sides.

It means Bohs travel to face Cork City at Turner’s Cross knowing a win of any sort will guarantee them a top-three finish and European football.

A tight and uneventful first half opened up just before the half-hour as Bohs broke with pace, Andre Wright playing Grant in on goal and the Ireland under-21 winger coolly slotted home.

A poor Karl Sheppard almost gifted Keith Buckley a second moments later but he couldn’t take advantage, while a heavy touch allowed Talbot to deny Ciaran Kilduff at the other end.

The third quarter belonged to Shels as Gary Deegan, Mark Byrne, Sean Quinn and Denzil Fernandes all had chances before Rob Cornwall hauled down Dan Byrne in the box.

Poynton’s penalty was weak and easily saved by Talbot, and his night got worse as he was dispossessed in his own box by Wright.

Grant turned the loose ball home from an offside position, but the goal stood in spite of protests.

There was no doubt about the goal that sealed his hat-trick, however, an emphatic finish after Colin McCabe had palmed Wright’s shot clear.

Poynton did pull one back late on for Shels with a well-taken header, but it was too late and Shels remain just three points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, Byrne, Byrne, O’Hanlon; Deegan, Quinn, Byrne (Brennan 71); Fernandes (Farrell 76), Sheppard (Rooney 71), Kilduff (Dobbs 76).

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Casey, Breslin; Buckley (Lunney 87), Levingston (Tierney 69), Devoy (Ward 76); Twardek, Grant, Wright (Corcoran 87).

Referee: Rob Harvey.