Carabao Cup draw: Arsenal to face Man City for place in last four

Arsenal's reward for their penalty shootout win at Anfield is a clash with holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The other all-Premier League tie in Thursday evening’s draw saw Everton paired against Manchester United.

Brentford, 3-0 winners over Fulham are in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time and they will host Newcastle, who are looking to win a first major trophy for the first time since 1969.

Stoke’s reward for beating Villa is a home tie against Tottenham.

The last trophy Spurs won was the League Cup in 2008.