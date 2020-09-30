Irish youngster Deji Sotona joins Patrick Vieira's Nice after leaving Man United

The Waterford-born 17-year-old was reportedly offered a three-year contract to stay at Old Trafford but turned down the deal.
Irish youngster Deji Sotona has joined Nice. The Waterford-born youngster left Man United earlier this month. Picture: OGCNice.com

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 19:10 PM
Joel Slattery

Irish youngster Deji Sotona has joined Ligue 1 side Nice just weeks after leaving Manchester United. 

He has now penned a deal with Patrick Vieira's French side, who have won two of their first five games in the new season.

He caught the eye when he scored the winner in February’s FA Youth Cup quarter-final triumph against Wigan.

The rapid Republic of Ireland youth international was thought to be a target for a lot of big European clubs but has decided to play his football at the Allianz Riviera.

In a post on social media, Sotona said: "Happy to announce I am officially [a Nice] player. New chapter. Thank you God."

In a statement of their website the French club said: “OGC Nice is delighted to welcome a player with great potential who will join Patrick Vieira’s group this season.”

