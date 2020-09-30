Stephen Kenny hoping for bill of clean health before Slovakia clash

Stephen Kenny sounded like a man largely happy with his lot as he announced the 25 players he hopes can excavate what would be an “extraordinary” win away to Slovakia in next week's Euro 2020 playoff semi-final.

Most of those named played a part in his opening two games against Bulgaria and Finland earlier this month and the majority have brushed the pre-season cobwebs out of their systems thanks to a run of games with their clubs.

A good chunk of them have even found the net.

There are those who have had less opportunity to find their stride. The likes of Darren Randolph and Jayson Molumby have been confined to EFL duties and Shane Long has eked out mere minutes off the bench at Southampton but then Adam Idah has impressed in that cameo role for Norwich City since his first two starts for his country some weeks ago.

All told, it's an encouraging state of affairs ahead of tomorrow's week's crucial encounter in Bratislava, which is to be followed by the Nations League ties against Wales and Finland, but the Republic of Ireland boss is praying for a touch of luck in the coming days too.

“The big challenge is that we've got eleven players involved in a game on Sunday,” he explained. “Normally you might get one or two in a Sunday game. Now we've got eleven because the matches on TV are on every hour. Aston Villa play Sunday night so that's a challenge.

“We can't train Monday really, then we've got one day training Tuesday and we fly Tuesday. Preparation time is really limited so we just have to maximise everything around that to make sure we are ready and we will be ready and make sure we are.”

Kenny was wrong. The actual number playing this Sunday is 12: eleven in the top two English divisions and then Shane Duffy who will make a sixth appearance for Celtic, away to St Johnstone, before joining up with the Ireland setup in Abbotstown.

Duffy is the prime example of a player who should be in better nick this time than last. He was, by his own admission, rusty in the draw in Sofia and again in defeat against the Finns in Dublin. No surprise given he had played just once for Brighton in the previous nine months.

His move to Parkhead has been keenly debated with the naysayers decrying his willingness to spurn the bright lights of the Premier League for the dimmer glow of the SPL but Kenny has been delighted with his appearances and the two goals scored since the switch north.

“He could have played for his team in the Premier League who defend with a low block. We know he can do that all day and defend the edge of his box. The reason I see the move to Celtic as being advantageous is that they will defend with a higher line. That is what we need, practice in that.”

Slovakia dominated possession against Wales and Hungary in their qualifying group but Ireland will at least try to corner their own share of that market and the selection of Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne for this get-together has been seen as a positive with that in mind.

He still has a job to do to play against Slovakia. The manager was keen to praise all six midfielders who started his first two games, but there was a nod to the playmaking skills of a man who does offer something “different” from the others available.

“He seems quite focused and his attitude seems to be very good. He has obviously got a very good range of passing and a great weight of passing. He sees things very early. I thought he played well against Milan. He played a good game there, to be fair.

“He is in good form and he scored a couple of goals (against Dundalk) at the weekend. He was only marginally left out of the first squad. We’ve increased it from 23 to 25. We have been quite consistent in our selection overall. He does provide something different as well.”

Robbie Brady and Callum O'Dowda have both been included despite injuries picked up in the last international window which have affected their availability at club level in recent weeks. Neither are certain to take part this time but Kenny was “optimistic” about O'Dowda at least.

Blackburn Rovers' Derrick Williams is another added to a senior Kenny squad for the first time. His versatility in covering both the centre-back and left-back positions will be useful over a three-game span although Troy Parrott is out with an ankle injury picked up with Millwall.

One of the chief talking points in the coming weeks will again be the right-back role where his captain Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty offer two high-class options. Doherty got the nod earlier this month but Kenny has said that both could conceivably play in the one side.

A good problem to have, he reckoned. Kenny has a clear idea as to who, and how, he wants to play and believes there is enough flexibility in the ranks to accommodate those wishes.

Maybe so but the hope is that there won't be too many selection headaches solved by the wear and tear of the week to come.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).