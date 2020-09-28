Liverpool’s brilliance too much for a work in progress

Mikel Arteta rolled his eyes, tilted his head back and let out a disbelieving laugh at the training ground last week when he was asked if his side could overhaul the 43 point advantage Liverpool held over Arsenal last season.

Yes, Arsenal had won their first two games of the season and beaten Liverpool recently, but he suggested it was a margin that had never been closed in just one season in football’s long and varied history.

But that still did not stop this match being billed as the ultimate test of how far Arsenal had progressed under the Spaniard’s progressive management.

While one early-season match does not make a season, of course, this was one of those murky, misty, drizzly Anfield nights when it was clear enough to to see the gap that still exists between these two sides.

When Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery brought an unbeaten Arsenal side to Merseyside last season he told us the 3-1 defeat marked progress.

When some of us smiled in the press room, he reminded us he had lost 5-1 here the previous season.

He had a point, of sorts for Arsenal have not won at Anfield since 2012 so why should last night have been any different.

Yes, they lost 3-1 again, but the gap really is closing this season — if only a little bit.

The difference is that Arsenal now see themselves as potential equals to the Premier League champions and play with that swagger, even if they are not quite there yet.

This was Liverpool at their very best, but victory was only secure with a couple of minutes to go.

Emery’s chaotic defeat last season started a downward spiral that ended in his sacking shortly before Christmas 2019.

Arsenal picked up dramatically after Arteta’s appointment, ending the season winning the FA Cup and recording a Premier League win over Liverpool, albeit after they had been crowned champions.

The final table told the true story, though, with Arsenal finishing back in eighth place, miles behind Klopp’s champions. Arteta has restored a lot of confidence at Arsenal and improved so many players, but no wonder he laughed at the suggestion the hard work was already done.

As well as overcoming Liverpool twice, Arteta’s two victories over Chelsea and one over Manchester City has allowed his players to believe they can compete against the other ‘big six’ clubs again. Their win rate in those games has improved from 18% under Emery to an impressive 56% under Arteta.

The 38-year-old is a pragmatic manager, happy to shun the high-risk free-flowing passing football Arsene Wenger embedded in generations of Arsenal players in over two decades of his leadership.

Like other great coaches before him, Arteta knows what a team does with the ball is more important than how long they have it for.

He is also mindful Arsenal do not yet have the creative ability to unlock defences such as Liverpool, compared to his awesome best two assets of passing their way into goalscoring positions from the back and devastating counter-attacking skills and pace throughout his squad.

That is why he would not have been concerned when Liverpool had around 70% of the possession in a brilliant start to the match.

He knows his Arsenal tactics allow them to pass through even the greatest of presses and that is how they took the lead through Alex Lacazette, albeit with some help from an Andy Robertson miskick.

Liverpool’s response was as swift as it was frightening, the one of a side determined to defend a 60-match unbeaten league run that spans three and a half years.

Arsenal, and left-back Kieran Tierney in particular, were overwhelmed for a period.

Scotland international Tierney sustained a groin injury in the warm-up against West Ham last weekend and missed the midweek League Cup win at Leicester too.

But the one undroppable member of Arsenal’s defence suffered a rude return as he was well off the pace compared to Mo Salah’s ability to shift through the gears and run at goal with thrusting, rapier-like runs.

One such attack left Tierney twisting in turmoil and the Egyptian’s shot was parried by Leno into the grateful path of Mane for an equaliser.

Better and fitter players than Tierney and better teams than Arsenal would have struggled to live with Liverpool’s first half press and pinpoint passing and there was a danger they could fold when Robertson made amends for his earlier error to quickly give Liverpool the lead.

But Arteta’s Arsenal is mentally stronger that its predecessors and battled on knowing that for all their inferiority in terms of possession and chances they could still get back into the match.

And although Liverpool remained the better team after the break Arsenal did get that chance — only for Lacazette to fluff his lines.

Substitute Diogo Jota’s third for Liverpool was deserved but not inevitable. It meant Liverpool had won by the same margin again, but for once Arsenal could head home with their pride and reputation in tact.