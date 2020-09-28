Troy Parrott set to miss Ireland's Euro play-off against Slovakia

Stephen Kenny is due to name his squad tomorrow for the play-off semi-final in Bratislava
Troy Parrott set to miss Ireland's Euro play-off against Slovakia

Parrott made the cut for Kenny’s first games in charge earlier this month against Bulgaria and Finland but had to withdraw due to a different injury.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 15:22 PM
John Fallon

Troy Parrott won’t be available for the Republic of Ireland’s crunch Euro play-off in Slovakia on Thursday week.

Gary Rowett, manager of the 18-year-old striker’s loan club Millwall, revealed that the ankle injury he sustained last week will sideline Parrott for "more than two weeks".

Stephen Kenny is due to name his squad tomorrow for the play-off semi-final in Bratislava.

Tottenham forward Parrott sustained the injury during his Lions debut against Burnley last Wednesday, forcing his departure from the League Cup tie at half-time.

“Troy’s still swollen,” Rowett said. “We’re still waiting on the scan results, so we don’t know definitively where he’s at.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit more than two weeks, the way it looks. We’ll get clear news on that over the next half a week.” 

Parrott made the cut for Kenny’s first games in charge earlier this month against Bulgaria and Finland but had to withdraw due to a different injury.

His latest setback means that even if Kenny overlooked him for the Slovakia game and the subsequent Nations League fixtures against Wales and Finland, Parrott is unlikely to be ready for the top-of-the-table Euro U21 qualifier against Italy on October 13 as well. Jim Crawford names his squad this Friday for the game in Garibaldi.

More in this section

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Wigan Athletic v Tottenham Hotspur - DW Stadium Portuguese team made to walk home after cup loss
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Mourinho: Lampard can play with who he wants but Tottenham can't compete for Carabao Cup
Man United move for Kante: Football rumours from the media Man United move for Kante: Football rumours from the media

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up