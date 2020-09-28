Troy Parrott set to miss Ireland's Euro play-off against Slovakia

Troy Parrott won’t be available for the Republic of Ireland’s crunch Euro play-off in Slovakia on Thursday week.

Gary Rowett, manager of the 18-year-old striker’s loan club Millwall, revealed that the ankle injury he sustained last week will sideline Parrott for "more than two weeks".

Stephen Kenny is due to name his squad tomorrow for the play-off semi-final in Bratislava.

Tottenham forward Parrott sustained the injury during his Lions debut against Burnley last Wednesday, forcing his departure from the League Cup tie at half-time.

“Troy’s still swollen,” Rowett said. “We’re still waiting on the scan results, so we don’t know definitively where he’s at.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit more than two weeks, the way it looks. We’ll get clear news on that over the next half a week.”

Parrott made the cut for Kenny’s first games in charge earlier this month against Bulgaria and Finland but had to withdraw due to a different injury.

His latest setback means that even if Kenny overlooked him for the Slovakia game and the subsequent Nations League fixtures against Wales and Finland, Parrott is unlikely to be ready for the top-of-the-table Euro U21 qualifier against Italy on October 13 as well. Jim Crawford names his squad this Friday for the game in Garibaldi.