Chelsea comeback won't take the shine of Robinson's Baggies brace

Republic of Ireland international striker Callum Robinson insists that seeing West Bromwich Albion throw away a three-goal lead against Chelsea hasn't taken the shine of the first Premier League brace of his career.

Robinson's double and a goal from Kyle Bartley put Albion 3-0 up at half-time at The Hawthorns.

But Chelsea hit back to rescue a point through Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and an injury-time strike through Tammy Abraham.

Despite squandering an excellent chance to secure their first league win of the season, Robinson refused to be downhearted.

He said: “The last few games I’ve been grafting but not been getting goals as such but that goes down to the lads today.

“They helped me get the chances so on a personal level I was really happy to get two goals but hopefully many more in the future to help get the points we need.

“Obviously there was disappointment with the result and it feels a little like you’ve lost, but once we break it down we can take positives.

“Before the game if you get a point against a Chelsea team like this then you probably would’ve taken it, but we have to take the positives.

“We’ve had three tough games at the start of the season and built on that, improved today and gained confidence against a really good Chelsea.

“The first half we were at it and then in the second half it was a different kind of game but in the bigger picture we need to move on from here.

“If you lose 3-0 then it’s a different story. It’s new to a lot of the lads and you could see the confidence they took from the first-half and I thought the lads were great.”

Abraham credited Frank Lampard's half-time rallying cry for helping turn the game around.

"We went in at half-time and everyone was a bit down and so the manager had to lift us up," he said.

"He said we don't look like a team right now willing to go out in the second half and as a team we had to lift each other, and you could see that in the performance in the second half.

"We knew we had to come out in the second half and keep going and not drop our heads and that is what we did."

Marcos Alonso and Thiago Silva gifted Robinson his goals while Bartley was left unmarked to volley in from close range as the Baggies went 3-0 up inside 30 minutes.

Abraham added: "First of all we need to cut out the mistakes as a team, not just defensive work, so we don't concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another."