Bray edge Cobh to go five clear at top of First Division 

SSE Airtricity First Division

Bray Wanderers went five points clear in the First Division after a 2-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park.

Joe Doyle put the Seagulls ahead six minutes before half-time, as he headed home a Dylan Barnett corner. Ramblers hit back just two minutes later through Charlie Lyons.

Bray's winner came on 64 minutes, from another set piece as defender Aaron Barry headed home from a corner.

John Caulfield's Galway United were down to 10 men when they grabbed a 99th-minute winner through Stephen Christopher to snatch a 1-0 victory at Cabinteely.

Mark Ludden had been sent off midway through the second half but the Tribesmen kept battling and claimed an unlikely winner at the death.

Longford came from a goal down to beat UCD 3-1. Evan Weir put the Students ahead but Shane Elworthy equalised and Sam Verdon and Rob Manley completed the turnaround.

Elsewhere Jack Reynolds struck on 66 minutes as in-form Athlone Town won 1-0 at bottom side Wexford FC.