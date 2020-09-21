Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

City are preparing to play their first Premier League match of the season at Wolves on this evening
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for Covid-19 (Nick Potts/PA)

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 12:33 PM
Carl Markham, PA

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play their first Premier League match of the season at Wolves on Monday evening.

“Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” said a City statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”

Gundogan is also be ruled out of City’s matches against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester on Sunday as a result.

The PA news agency understands the midfielder’s positive test does not have any implications for the rest of the City squad ahead of their match at Molineux.

Gundogan’s team-mates Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month but have since returned to training.

