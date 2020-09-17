Zlatan Ibrahimović lives up to star billing on night that deserved Tallaght full house

Two moments, two chances, and one major difference: Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Of course it had to be him.

The standout name in an AC Milan side bereft of the sort of stardust that has been sprinkled throughout many of its glorious teams of the past, the Swede only needed a second to illustrate his class against Shamrock Rovers.

The finish was ruthless in its execution, the combination play deadly in its simplicity.

Roberto Lopes’ scuffed, volleyed clearance found its way back to Ibrahimović on the left hand side of the box. He linked with Hakan Çalhanoğlu — scorer of a sublime second after the break — in a flash and a one-two sent Ibrahimović through on goal.

He didn’t have to raise his head to know where the goal was, drilling a fierce shot low and hard to Alan Mannus’ right.

He lept into the air with a fist bump that illustrates why, at 38 years of age (three years older than Rovers boss Stephen Bradley) he still lives for moments like this. Goals, no matter where or who the opponent, are the currency he deals in.

It was as clinical as you would expect from a star of world football, someone used to delivering on far bigger stages than this.

There were 23 minutes on the clock when Ibrahimović struck. Eleven minutes previously it was Rovers who produced a great opportunity to break the deadlock.

Jack Byrne broke onto a loose ball in the middle of the park, driving forward with the excellent Franck Kessie for company.

The Republic of Ireland international checked his run as options dried up, waiting a split second to feed a perfectly-weighted through ball for Aaron Greene.

The Rovers front man, on his favoured left foot, drilled his effort across goal and the giant Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced to palm his effort into the middle of the six-yard box.

No one was there to follow up and these small margins proved crucial as the visitors’ class eventually told.

Their superiority was clear from the first whistle and while there was plenty to be admired in the way that Rovers committed themselves to their game plan, this was just a few levels above their pay grade to really compete.

There was a great sense of sadness around this occasion, and not just because of the result. The vaunted visitors arrived amid the continued shutout for supporters.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken lives around the world and, on a night like this, one which would ordinarily be cherished and remembered by Rovers loyalists for a generation, it robbed thousands of a small mercy to brighten the most testing period in their lives.

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” the stadium announcer began as the teams entered the pitch.

But there were no children here.

They were outside Tallaght Stadium from 90 minutes before kick-off, straining to see over a hastily constructed black mesh barrier so they could shout words of encouragement to their Rovers heroes and, of course, catch a glimpse of Zlatan and his Milan teammates.

Some young kids stood on railings, others were on their fathers’ shoulders. This was as close as they could get with an outer ring of barriers and stewards surrounding the ground to prevent a repeat of the dozen or so hardcore fans who arrived in the middle of the first-round win over Ilves.

There was no dramatic marathon penalty shootout here, with Milan boss Stefano Piolo the picture of composure on the touchline.

With his cream chinos, white runners and a navy blazer that was a little bit too tight, he had the look of man who could easily have strode into the nearby Plaza nightclub – were it not closed – straight from the full-time whistle.

That blew with Milan 2-0 winners, but there was a passage of play in the 84th minute which illustrated Ibrahimović’s burning enthusiasm for the game.

He battled with Rovers captain Ronan Finn for the ball near the far touchline, brushing him firmly – and fairly – off the ball.

Ibrahimović then stood over the ball, surveyed his options in front and, unimpressed by what he saw, simply stroked a 20-yard pass back to a teammate so he could rebuild the play.

The Swede roared instructions as he did so and made himself available for another quick one-two with Kessie as Milan strutted their stuff.

It was a stroll at the end of a night in which the hard word was already done.

Ibrahimović, as ever, the star of the show who lived up to his billing.