David McMillan on target as 10-man Dundalk progress in Europa League

Despite their numerical advantage, Inter Club - who also had Genís Soldevila sent-off in the 93rd minute - failed to cut through a stubborn Dundalk defence
David McMillan on target as 10-man Dundalk progress in Europa League

David McMillan of Dundalk scores the only goal of the game. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 20:52 PM
James Rogers

Inter Club d’Escalades 0 Dundalk 1

They made tough work of it but David McMillan’s early strike was enough to see Dundalk overcome Inter Club d’Escalades at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra last night to set up a Europa League third qualifying date with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova next Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side were full value for the win but looked as though they might have been made pay for failing to add to their 14th-minute lead when Andy Boyle was sent-off in the 58th minute for a second yellow card by Belarusian official Viktor Shimusik.

Despite their numerical advantage, Inter Club - who also had Genís Soldevila sent-off in the 93rd minute - failed to cut through a stubborn Dundalk defence.

The visitors were dominant from the off and it was no surprise when they made the breakthrough on 14 minutes. Michael Duffy found space to slip McMillan in on the right and he made no mistake with a cool finish past Josep Gomes for the ninth European goal of his career.

Dundalk had several chances to add to their lead after that with Duffy, Greg Sloggett, McMillan and Sean Murray all going close.

By contrast, Inter Club would only threaten for the first time on 41 minutes when a header across the box broke to Soldevila, who was denied by a superb Chris Shields block.

Murray would hit the post in stoppage time at the end of the half from a free kick but Dundalk struggled to get going after the restart and were reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes when Boyle picked up a harsh second yellow for a foul on Marc Puyol.

Soldevila had three late chances as Adfonso Baines’ men pushed for an equaliser but passed up each of them before seeing red himself following two bookings in quick succession in stoppage time.

Inter Club d’Escalades: Gomes; Fehér, Lima, Garcia, Bessone; A Reyes, S Moreno (Roca 83); Rubio (Ó Reyes 86), Pujol, Soldevila; Betriu (Bruninho 78). Subs not used: Bayona, X Moreno.

Dundalk: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Gannon 60), Murray (Mountney 70), Duffy; McMillan (Hoban 70). Subs not used: McCarey, Patching, Cleary, Kelly.

Referee: Viktor Shimusik (Belarus).

More in this section

SOCCER Tottenham 184141 Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele bail out Tottenham against Lokomotiv Plovdiv
Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Global Energy Stadium Shane Duffy’s Celtic move given seal of approval by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny
Rangers v St Mirren - Scottish Premiership - Ibrox Stadium Rangers roll over Lincoln Red Imps under Rock of Gibraltar

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up