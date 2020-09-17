David McMillan on target as 10-man Dundalk progress in Europa League

Inter Club d’Escalades 0 Dundalk 1

They made tough work of it but David McMillan’s early strike was enough to see Dundalk overcome Inter Club d’Escalades at the Estadi Comunal in Andorra last night to set up a Europa League third qualifying date with Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova next Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side were full value for the win but looked as though they might have been made pay for failing to add to their 14th-minute lead when Andy Boyle was sent-off in the 58th minute for a second yellow card by Belarusian official Viktor Shimusik.

Despite their numerical advantage, Inter Club - who also had Genís Soldevila sent-off in the 93rd minute - failed to cut through a stubborn Dundalk defence.

The visitors were dominant from the off and it was no surprise when they made the breakthrough on 14 minutes. Michael Duffy found space to slip McMillan in on the right and he made no mistake with a cool finish past Josep Gomes for the ninth European goal of his career.

Dundalk had several chances to add to their lead after that with Duffy, Greg Sloggett, McMillan and Sean Murray all going close.

By contrast, Inter Club would only threaten for the first time on 41 minutes when a header across the box broke to Soldevila, who was denied by a superb Chris Shields block.

Murray would hit the post in stoppage time at the end of the half from a free kick but Dundalk struggled to get going after the restart and were reduced to 10 men on 58 minutes when Boyle picked up a harsh second yellow for a foul on Marc Puyol.

Soldevila had three late chances as Adfonso Baines’ men pushed for an equaliser but passed up each of them before seeing red himself following two bookings in quick succession in stoppage time.

Inter Club d’Escalades: Gomes; Fehér, Lima, Garcia, Bessone; A Reyes, S Moreno (Roca 83); Rubio (Ó Reyes 86), Pujol, Soldevila; Betriu (Bruninho 78). Subs not used: Bayona, X Moreno.

Dundalk: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Gannon 60), Murray (Mountney 70), Duffy; McMillan (Hoban 70). Subs not used: McCarey, Patching, Cleary, Kelly.

Referee: Viktor Shimusik (Belarus).