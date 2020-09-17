Liverpool close in on signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara

It is understood the Reds would pay an initial fee of £20m for the midfielder
Liverpool close in on signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have made a move for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 11:22 AM
Andy Hampson

Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Thiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands.

The Premier League champions have now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after being heavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.

It is understood the Reds would pay an initial fee of £20m for the midfielder, who has one year remaining on his contract at Bayern, with more to follow in add-ons.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously tried to play down the speculation.

“It is nice that we are linked with him but that is pretty much all, really,” The German said last week.

That came amid claims a potential move for the 29-year-old was being held up by uncertainty over the future of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, has been linked with Barcelona.

Liverpool, however, have decided to make their move for Thiago now, with the issue not appearing dependent on whether Wijnaldum leaves the club or not.

Thiago would be Liverpool’s second addition of the summer after the signing of Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Thiago joined Bayern from Barca in 2013 and was in the side that won the Champions League last month.

More in this section

Montenegro v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier Ireland boss Vera Pauw says German player call 'not fair play'
Watford v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship - Vicarage Road Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock tests positive for Covid-19
St Mirren v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Simple Digital Arena Shane Duffy on the scoresheet as Celtic beat St Mirren to close the gap on Rangers
liverpoolpa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up