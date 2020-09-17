Diane Caldwell accustomed to German might as Ireland brace for onslaught

Diane Caldwell knows what's coming on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland's veteran centre-back plays her club football in the Bundesliga with the resolutely mid-table SC Sand so facing the German national team in Essen won't be all that different to the challenges posed by the likes of Bayern Munich or Wolfsburg.

Thirteen of the 24-strong German squad on duty for this Euro 2022 Group I qualifier play for those two heavyweights. Five of them hail from Wolfsburg who have won the last four league titles and lost to Lyon in this year's Champions League final.

Sand's first game of the nascent domestic season was a 6-0 loss to Bayern earlier this month and that gap between the haves and the have-nots is replicated in the international game where the Germans themselves are the perfect barometer.

Two-time world champions, they have conquered Europe on eight occasions and won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Quarter-finalists at the 2017 Euros, and again at the World Cup two years later, they are once again returning to their imperious best.

Ireland may lead the group right now but Martina Voss Tecklenburg's side are just a point adrift having played a game less and they have hammered 31 goals past their opponents across four ties so far. Montenegro conceded ten, Ukraine leaked eight both home and away.

“There’s massive gaps, especially in international football,” said Caldwell. “You can’t really compare us to Germany. We’re 32nd in the world, they’re second. Arguably the best team in the world right now with their rebuilding and their new players.

“Our aim is to qualify, but it is a game where we will give it our best. We’ll give it our best shot but realistically we’ll have to go through perhaps a play-off. We still have a really tough game against Ukraine to come away and we know how tough that was at home.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s not going to be easy. We’re top of the table but Germany have a game in hand and we’ve already messed up away in Greece. We lost points there when we shouldn’t have. We’ve a long way to go and really important games to play.”

Ireland's campaign will come to a close when the Germans visit Tallaght in early December but manager Vera Pauw has already identified the away game in Ukraine next month as the most important of the three remaining fixtures.

For now it's about Germany and the barrage to come. It's almost three years since Caldwell and half-a-dozen more of this squad eked out a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands' European champions in Nijmegen but no-one in this squad is harping on about that.

Caldwell described this German side as a “different kettle of fish” but there are pointers from that night that apply here. For all the defensive heroics Ireland performed that night, they had chances from Amber Barrett and Leanne Kiernan that could have claimed all three points.

“You can’t just defend for 90 minutes,” said Caldwell. “Both physically and mentally, it’s too draining. You need those out balls, you need pre-planned moments when you’re going to try and hit them, where you’re going to try and counter.

“We had chances against the Netherlands and we didn’t take them. I still think that’s something we need to progress.”

Ireland silenced a full house of 12,000 punters that night in 2017 but the surroundings in Essen will be very different if, given the current climate, all too familiar as the pandemic reduces yet another sporting event to the bare bones experience.

Yeah, a lot of people have said to me we’ll have a bit of an advantage because it’s behind closed doors but, personally, I’d love to play in a full stadium of fans. It’s no so common in women’s football to have a sold-out stadium and you rise to the occasion.”