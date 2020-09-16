Zlatan primed for starring role in one-off Tallaght tie

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan looks on during the pre-season friendly match between AC Milan and Monza at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 16:28 PM
Brendan O'Brien

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli says that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fully recovered from a minor injury and ready to play his part in the club's Europa League second qualifying round tie against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght tomorrow.

The Swedish striker has been included in a squad that comes to Dublin for a one-legged tie without Ante Rebic who is suspended and the injured Leao.

I'd have preferred it if Ibrahimovic had played a bit more in the friendlies, but he's completely recovered and is always ready, motivated and competitive,” said Pioli who has also brought recent signings Sandro Tonali, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Brahim Diaz to Dublin.

Milan have had only a handful of weeks of pre-season to prepare for this one-off tie. Rovers have been back playing competitively for over over six months now and have already seen off Ilves of Finland in a previous round of the Europa League.

“Our season begins with Shamrock Rovers,” said Pioli. “Unfortunately, we have one or two big absentees, but we need look at the positives that this can bring to the game. We know how tough these first matches can be: they've played more games and have more minutes in the legs. We'll need to be alert for 90 minutes."

AC Milan squad (v Shamrock Rovers): A Donnarumma, G Donnarumma, Tatarușanu, Calabria, Duarte, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kjær, Laxalt, Bennacer, Calhanoglu, Díaz, Kessie, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Castillejo, Colombo, Ibrahimovic, Maldini.



