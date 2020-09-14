Reece James scores wonder goal as Chelsea make winning start

Brighton 1 Chelsea 3

Chelsea’s new superstars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were beaten to the headlines by a player who cost the club nothing as they started the season with a vital 3-1 victory at Brighton, sealed by a thunderous goal from 20-year-old former youth teamer Reece James.

All eyes were on Chelsea’s €150m strikeforce at The Amex but they couldn't help being diverted by the sheer quality of James’ goal, scored within 100 seconds of Leandro Trossard equalising Jorginho’s first half penalty.

That one piece of magic set the tone for a victory which was then completed by Kurt Zouma and left manager Frank Lampard encouraged at the start of what he hopes will be a new era at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard, having been given the keys to Roman Abramovich’s money chest – the reward for taking Chelsea to third place without spending a penny last year because of a transfer ban – knows he is under big pressure to deliver this campaign.

Even though the Blues already had World Cup winner Olivier Giroud and England international Tammy Abraham in the ranks, Lampard demanded, and was given, world class forwards in a bid try close the gap on the top two, and this was the first opportunity to see if it was money well spent.

Werner, €51.5m from Red Bull Leipzig, and Havertz, €77m from Bayer Leverkusen, have already proved themselves in the Bundesliga and so arrived in England with real pedigree. But it is these awkward, unpredictable nights, away from home against a technical and determined home side which provide early clues as to whether players are likely to settle well in the frenetic Premier League or not.

From that point of view, the signs for Lampard are good, because both players hit the road running on their league debuts and Werner, in particular, looks a real and dynamic threat.

There’s a good reason why the 24-year-old is nicknamed ‘Turbo Timo’ and Brighton found his pace and movement almost impossible to play against at times.

The German international, 12 goals in 31 caps, started on the left of a front three and managed to find gaps almost every time Chelsea were able to counter-attack, sometimes running right along the line before arching his run cleverly to stay onside.

He made it through Brighton’s ranks at least four times in the first half alone, even though Albion were looking the more progressive side for much of the opening 45 minutes, and created the kind of havoc only Leicester’s Jamie Vardy could match.

Home goalkeeper Mat Ryan twice had to produce good saves to keep him out, the second on 45 minutes was particularly sharp as Werner burst through and struck the near post. But by that time the German had already helped put Chelsea ahead, taking advantage after Steven Alzate gave the ball away close to the penalty area. The ball was picked up by Jorginho, before Werner weaved his way into the box and fell over Ryan’s outstretched leg for a penalty that was clinically despatched, despite a two-minute wait for VAR, by Jorginho for 1-0.

That makes it seven out of seven from the spot for the Italy international since the start of last season but it was Werner’s alertness and pace which won the kick.

It would be hard to say that Chelsea look like title contenders yet, however, because Brighton gave them plenty of problems – with former Chelsea younger Tariq Lamptey showing Lampard exactly what he has lost out on by opting to sell him this summer.

The home side, with Yves Bissouma impressing in midfield, created what seemed like an endless array of half-chances which Chelsea just about managed to keep out, but you always felt an equaliser was coming.

Lampard had warned in advance of this fixture that it would be almost impossible for his new signings to click instantly – and he still has Ben Chillwell (injured), plus Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva (who have only just joined training) to bring into the fray. So, there is ample opportunity for the west Londoners to progress.

They will certainly remember that Brighton deservedly equalised through Leandro Trossard after 54 minutes and had an array of chances, including a Lewis Dunk miss from four metres. But the way the visitors replied within 100 seconds to score through James’ wonder strike – his first ever Premier League goal – showed the mentality is good.

Zouma, who performed admirably in defence, then bundled home number three from a corner routine to seal victory and leave Brighton frustrated.

That’s a regular feeling for the Seagulls who at time played the better football but lost new signing Adam Lallana to injury and were not clinical or lucky enough up front to win the game – and were ruthlessly punished for mistakes at the back.

Lampard knows his team can play better and still has decisions to make over when to bring his other new recruits and what to do about keeper Kepa – who played here but whose future remains in doubt as rumours about a move for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy persist.

But Chelsea’s rivals will have noticed the team’s determination to win as much as their exciting new attacking talent.

Brighton: Ryan 7, Lamptey 9, White 7 (Gross 79; 6), Webster 6, Dunk 6, Bissouma 8, Maupay 6, Trossard 7, Lallana 5 (Connolly 44; 6), Alzate 7 (Jahanbaksh 79; 6), March 6.

Subs: Steele, Stephens, Burn, Ivo Veltman

Chelsea: Kepa 6, Alonso 7, Christensen 7, Jorginho 7 (Azpilicueta 85), Kante 7, Werner 8, Loftus-Cheek 6 (Barkley 61; 6), Zouma 8, Mount 6, James 7, Havertz 7 (Hudson-Odoi 79; 6).

Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Abraham, Giroud.