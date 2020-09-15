Megan Connolly choosing to view light at the end of the tunnel

Among the tattoos sported by Megan Connolly is one on her right arm that spurns fancy artistry or mystical phrases penned in Sanskrit or Chinese. It is instead a simple phrase: Everything happens for a reason.

A graduate of Florida State University, where she majored in psychology, Connolly has always been keen on what she calls the “mind game” and it has played its part in shaping a person who tries not to get too caught up in disappointments.

She prefers instead to see negatives as an opportunity to learn and grow.

“It’s a belief I have with everything really. Obviously it’s hard to put it into results. You lose 1-0, the first thing I think about isn’t ‘Everything happens for a reason’ but it’s more with life, how I kind of view things in the good and the bad really. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

It's a sense of perspective that has been useful at times. A regular in her first two years with the Seminoles, she played less in the second half of her four-year stay and injuries have limited her to just one of Ireland's games in this Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

She may well get to change that latter trend this Saturday when Vera Pauw's Group I leaders take on pool favourites Germany in Essen. It will be a fixture that tests both the mental strength and the abilities of the underdogs as individuals and as a team.

Ireland top the group by a point but the Germans have a game in hand and they host their visitors this weekend with an unblemished record having scored 31 goals and conceded none. Ireland have scored ten and let in three, winning four times and drawing away to Greece.

Pauw has already identified the home game against Ukraine in October, not this tie or the return in Tallaght in December, as the most significant in terms of the team's hopes of qualifying for a tournament put back to 2022 but that's not a mindset anyone can adopt this week.

Connolly, whose career started with College Corinthians in Cork, admits that she would bank a draw now if it was offered but there is a refusal to “roll over” here and, instead, an ambition to ask questions of the Germans in both attack and in defence.

Belief, mental fortitude, will be key.

“When Colin Bell was our manager he helped us make that shift and since Vera came in she’s added another level on. The staff have put us in that position to compete. If you look at our results, you can see it’s our best run in a long time.

“Where we’re sitting right now in the table and the results we’ve got, the build-up has been slow and steady but we’re at a position now where everyone has that belief, we’re in a position to achieve something big.”

There is no doubt but that Ireland will have to sit deep and dig deeper for long stretches, just as many of the current players did three years ago when securing an unlikely 0-0 draw against the Netherlands' European champions in Nijmegen.

The last of Pauw's squad members arrived in Duisburg, their base for the week, yesterday having played for their clubs. None had a more useful dry run for Essen than Connolly, Denise O'Sullivan, and Rianna Jarrett who lined out for Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester City.

Brighton managed just one point away from home in last year's truncated Women's Super League but held on for a hard-fought and disciplined 0-0 draw against a City side boasting ten England internationals and American World Cup winner San Mewis.