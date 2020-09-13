Nuno Espirito Santo agrees new three-year deal with Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo agrees new three-year deal with Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo has agreed a fresh deal with Wolves (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 16:53 PM
PA Sport Staff

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese, who has overseen Wolves’ promotion from the Championship and a pair of impressive seventh-place Premier League finishes since joining in 2017, had a year left to run on his existing deal.

But ahead of their first fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at Sheffield United on Monday evening, Nuno has, as expected, put pen to paper on a new deal.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Nuno Espirito Santo has committed his long-term future to Wolves by signing a new three-year-deal on the eve of the 2020/21 season.”

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City - Premier League - The Hawthorns West Brom pay the penalty as Jamie Vardy double helps Leicester to victory
Kai Havertz File Photo Frank Lampard boosted by versatility of Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz
Fulham v Arsenal - Premier League - Craven Cottage I’m really happy at Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette
wolvespa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up