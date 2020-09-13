Nuno Espirito Santo agrees new three-year deal with Wolves

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has signed a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese, who has overseen Wolves’ promotion from the Championship and a pair of impressive seventh-place Premier League finishes since joining in 2017, had a year left to run on his existing deal.

But ahead of their first fixture of the 2020-21 campaign at Sheffield United on Monday evening, Nuno has, as expected, put pen to paper on a new deal.

