League of Ireland: Greg Sloggett screamer gets Dundalk the points

Dundalk 3 Shelbourne 2

Greg Sloggett’s second half screamer saw new Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli get his reign at Oriel Park off to a winning start in a pulsating game last night.

The Italian was in dreamland when his side raced into a two-goal lead after 11 minutes. But Ian Morris’ men were level within 13 minutes.

Dundalk claimed a first league win in 190 days as a thunderbolt from Sloggett just before the hour ensured Giovagnoli became the first Dundalk boss since Ian Foster in March 2010 to win their first league match in charge.

The home side flew out of the traps with Michael Duffy giving them a fourth-minute lead when he cut in from the left to send a thunderous shot to the top right-hand corner.

Within seven minutes it was 2-0, Brian Gartland converting Stefan Colovic’s corner.

Shels pulled one back on 20 minutes. Georgie Poynton’s free kick was met by Dan Byrne who sent a bullet header past Aaron McCarey.

Shels were then level four minutes later when Poynton dispatched a penalty after Gartland was harshly adjudged to have fouled Kilduff.

Sloggett secured the win on 59 minutes when he picked Sean Quinn’s pocket in midfield to rifle a shot home.

DUNDALK: McCarey; Hoare, Gartland, Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Shields, Sloggett; Colovic (Kelly 60), Murray (Mountney 82), Duffy (Gannon 82); McMillan (Oduwa 75).

SHELBOURNE: McCabe; Poynton, O’Hanlon, L Byrne, D Byrne; Deegan (O Brennan 87), Quinn; Fernandes (Sheppard 63), R Brennan (M Byrne 63), Rooney (Kabia 76); Kilduff (Dobbs 87).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).