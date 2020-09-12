Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Successful clubs buy and improve when they’re top

What have they done for us lately?

A Champions League final, a Champions League win, our first title in 30 years? Yes, yes, we know all that – but what about now?

For some it didn’t take long for the old entitlement to kick in with a vengeance. References to the LFC Family can remind you of the old, sour adage; “Manson had a family…”

The club’s name wasn’t even scratched into the league trophy before there was screech-a-plenty about somebody else signing Timo Werner. We might be adding Thiago to a list that’s bound to lengthen before this season gets into its stride.

Explanations about lost revenue, how certain other clubs can dip into massive resources without a blink? Save it, they won’t work and are a waste of breath. Have feet, must stamp.

Those of you with an atom of normality (or what passes for it in football circles) can try to blot out this white noise of tedious complaint. Maybe we’re at fault? We’ve a tiresome, smug superiority because the others aren’t us, finding KloppolaLFC (with his 50 followers) splendidly entertaining.

The Victorians had Bedlam; we have Twitter. That’s progress for you.

I’m trying to see both sides. No-one ever mistook me for a cheerleader, not for one second. If I had a Euro for every time I’ve been asked “what kind of ‘supporter’ are you?” I could probably buy Thiago and Werner for myself. To do the gardening, maybe, iron some shirts… These are the good times, folks, and if you can’t enjoy them there’s a long hard road ahead of you because it won’t be getting any better.

When there was a lot wrong, we pointed it out. When there’s a lot right you’re not an FSG stooge for saying so.

You dip a toe into social media to feel better about yourself, put bluntly. One of my favourites, when it was rumoured Brewster could be sold, was “who’s running this club?” The people who got us Klopp, who’ve bought more good players than bad including the most feared forward line in the world, for a team that’s just won 196 points in two years. Those people, do you mean?

When we get bored shooting fish in barrels, you might find time to sort out your own feelings. It’s complicated. Gratitude is one thing, fawning complacency quite another. This is still one of the biggest clubs in the world and settling for less shouldn’t be part of the DNA, even if we had no other choice for far too long.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield Stadium in August. Picture: Paul Ellis/PA Wire.

We’ve been brought up on the motto that successful clubs buy and improve when they’re at the top. In 1977 we sold Keegan and bought Dalglish, triggering a sustained period of success only matched by Ferguson’s United with a similar ethos.

But don’t pretend we did that through choice. Our hand was forced, and if Kevin had wanted to stay we’d have loved to keep him. Klopp and the club need to make decisions now we’re back on top, and they aren’t easy. They never were.

Those claiming it’s wrong to settle for what we have were no doubt saying that last summer. I know I was. There’s also Covid, and the owners (whisper it) only being interested in profit. You’d be amazed how many forget that second one. Beware of magic beans salesmen, all of you.

Looking at what other clubs are doing is disconcerting, you can’t deny it. I’m not happy with the arrogant dismissal “well, they’ve got some catching up to do” myself. I’ll just say that a good manager and some great players got us into this position, and it would be crazy to panic now.

I suppose it’ll be the usual suspects we must watch out for. Having snapped their oily, bejewelled fingers at UEFA, City will doubtless be doubling down on what elevated them in the first place. You can ask if Pep could do it on a shoestring, but he and they don’t have to so that seems a superfluous conceit to harp upon.

United finished last season strongly and will want to keep that going. Chelsea have made their move, a year’s ban on transfers being compensated for in excess. Arsenal seem smug with Arteta’s start. Snigger at their renewed confidence all you want, but we’ve been there and who’s to say they’re wrong.

We’ve had a lot go for us in recent seasons. Half our team is essential to Klopp. Luckily, they’re the same half who never seem to get injured. Can you see that lasting forever? I can’t.

I wrote last summer we wouldn’t get 97 points again, and I was right. We got 99 instead. Attempts to play the chill card now are an unconvincing façade perhaps, and at the first stumble (possibly today against Leeds?) a murmur can turn into a gargantuan groan very, very quickly.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (centre) and his team-mates celebrating with the Premier League trophy. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/PA Wire.

As long as we don’t fall too far back, the majority’s patience should hold for a while. Strange things can happen, football never loses its capacity for shock and awe.

But you’ve just shook a 30-year deadweight off your shoulders. Enjoy your freedom of movement for a change, burdenless, unbound. There’ll be time for pressure and anxiety soon enough.

We still can’t go and watch our team. That was okay-ish when we had a title to confirm and a cackling cacophony of null and voiders to (try and) ignore.

Now, with a government trying to railroad everyone back to work and back to full sociability without ever being able to guarantee safety, it all seems a bit rushed and overly eager. I miss Anfield more than anything, but I’m happy to wait a while longer if it means avoiding painful infection.

My old sparring partner Trizia Fiorellino used to hate me banging on about Istanbul. Lord knows what she’d make of the repetitive use of the word “champions”. Expletives would flow, I shouldn’t wonder.

But too bad. We ARE the champions, it’s great to say and we can keep saying it over and over again.

For a while, at least.