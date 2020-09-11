Fan pressure ensures every game live on TV

Pressure from fans has ensured that all 28 Premier League games being played behind closed doors this month will be televised live, with four broadcasters in the mix.

The #LetUsWatch campaign expedited an agreement between the league and existing rights holders on Tuesday, just days before some games were due to take place with fans barred from attending and blocked from viewing.

The additional 11 games being televised has caused a reshuffle of fixtures and broadcasters’ plans, with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, and BBC carrying coverage for Irish viewers.

Fans of champions Liverpool won’t have to go channel-hopping to find their games, with all three of the Reds’ tasty opening fixtures — against Leeds, Chelsea, and Arsenal — carried live on Sky.

Sky will host 18 games on the opening three weekends, with eight broadcasts on BT.

Premier Sports will cover three games, although the new arrangement means two of those will also be carried on BT. The remaining game, Leicester v Burnley on Sunday, September 20, will be televised free-to-air by the BBC.

Sky’s Monday Night Football offering will open with two double-headers; Manchester City’s trip to Wolves in a tricky season opener on September 21 the pick of the bunch.

City, like cross-city rivals United, have been granted the opening weekend off due to the late finish to their European commitments last season.

United open their 2020-21 campaign at home to Crystal Palace the previous Saturday at 5.30pm (live on Sky).

The new season will kick off on BT Sport tomorrow at 12.30 pm, as newly-promoted Fulham meet Arsenal at Craven Cottage. Man United will also feature in that early BT slot on Saturday September 26 as they visit Brighton.

Premier Sports will have exclusive Irish rights for the September 26 fixture picked up by Amazon Prime, which has yet to be confirmed.

Three September games to savour

Tomorrow: Liverpool v Leeds United, Sky Sports, 5.30pm.

Liverpool meet Leeds United in an opening day match-up between two giants of English football.

Can ‘Pool, who ended their 30-year Premier League drought in record-setting fashion, emulate their phenomenal start to last season? Or can Marcelo Biesla’s Championship winners, who will end their 16-year top-flight exile, cause an upset at Anfield?

Sun Sept 20: Chelsea v Liverpool, Sky Sports, 4.30pm

This one finished 5-3 at Anfield in July as Liverpool lifted the league title but Chelsea have splashed the cash since then. Frank Lampard has spent over £200m on Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, and Hakim Ziyech, plus free transfer Thiago Silva from PSG. Will it be enough to trouble Jurgen Klopp’s settled side?

Mon Sept 28: Liverpool v Arsenal, Sky Sports, 8pm

The Reds are also involved in the standout clash of game week three, although this has more to do with Arsenal’s revival under Mikel Arteta. FA Cup winners after wins over Chelsea and Manchester City, they have signed some young defensive talent to boost an already improved rearguard, while crucially retaining the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is believed to be signing a new dael.

This will be the first big test of their credentials for Champions League qualification.