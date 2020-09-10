Premier League bets: First manager to go, tip for the Golden Boot and who will be Player of the Year?

Liverpool to retain the title (9-4 general)

Given they won the Premier League by 18 points easing up last season it is something of a surprise Liverpool are not favourites to successfully defend their title. That honour instead belongs to Manchester City and would be perfectly understandable if Lionel Messi was starting the new campaign at the Etihad.

Instead, City’s marquee signing to date is Nathan Ake, who last season was part of a Bournemouth defence that leaked 65 goals en route to relegation. Virgil van Dijk he ain’t.

In truth, Liverpool’s back four – both defensively and offensively – looks far stronger and, while they lack City’s guile in midfield, their front three is better as a unit than any attacking combination Pep Guardiola can send into battle.

That said, having lost nine games last season, City will surely put up a more sustained title bid this time while, having spent big, Chelsea shouldn’t be 33 points off the pace again.

However, the age profile of this Liverpool side suggests there’s plenty more to come and Jurgen Klopp’s men can rise to this latest challenge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the golden boot (11-2 general).

Having shared the honours with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in 2018/19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell one goal shy of Jamie Vardy’s winning tally of 23 last season and the Arsenal captain should again go close this time.

Golden boot man? Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He looks the man to back in this market as Liverpool’s front three are again likely to share the goals between them, Harry Kane is injury-prone while Sergio Aguero is now 32 and will probably be used more sparingly this season.

Admittedly, Aubameyang is only a year younger than Aguero but Arsenal’s reliance on their talisman means they simply can’t afford to be protective of him and, given how rarely he misses games through injury, it’s hard to imagine the FA Cup final match-winner not breaking the 20-goal barrier again this season. Playing in a more stable environment than last season should help him do just that.

David Moyes to be the first manager to leave his post (5-1 BoyleSports)

Very little has gone right for David Moyes since the moment he went into Old Trafford as Alex Ferguson’s appointed heir in 2013 and more misery could be on the cards for the West Ham boss this season.

Tomorrow’s visit of Newcastle provides the Hammers with a chance to get some points on the board on the opening day of the season and it’s crucial for Moyes’ future prospects that they make a winning start.

West Ham United’s David Moyes: First manager to get chop?

Why? Because after the Magpies clash, a daunting run of games that includes trips to Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham, and Liverpool as well as home games against Wolves and Manchester City awaits West Ham.

The November schedule looks far less intimidating but Moyes may not last that long.

Christian Pulisic to be PFA Player of the Year (20-1 general)

By winning this award last season, Kevin De Bruyne continued a curious recent tradition where you don’t have to be part of a title-winning team to be named the league’s best player. That trend can continue this season as Liverpool’s team ethos means it’s unlikely that any one player will stand out as being head and shoulders above the rest.

De Bruyne deserves his place at the head of the market but no player has won this gong in successive seasons since Cristiano Ronaldo. And, having barely had a break between the end of one season and the start of another, De Bruyne may struggle to be quite as spellbinding in the months ahead.

At the prices, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic appeals more.

Christian Pulisic: If he clicks with Chelsea’s new recruits he could light up the season.

The 21-year-old was in the process of delivering one of the great FA Cup final performances when a hamstring injury just when he seemed certain to score his second goal of the game brought his Wembley wizardry to a painful and premature end.

If he clicks with Chelsea’s expensively-acquired new recruits, the American could light up the season.

Relegation treble of Aston Villa, West Brom, and Fulham (18-1 bet365 and Sky Bet).

Sheffield United’s success in defying the odds by finishing ninth last season illustrated the perils of lazy assumptions about the survival prospects of newly-promoted clubs.

However, Norwich did go straight back down and Aston Villa would have joined them back in the Championship but for an improbable great escape after they found enough form to win two and draw two of their final four games.

Of the new newbies, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds look by far the best-equipped side to survive but West Brom and Fulham face a season of struggle. West Brom stumbled over the finish line to seal promotion and it’s hard to see them scoring enough goals to stay up.

Similar sentiments apply to Fulham and a season of struggle beckons for Scott Parker’s men.

As for Villa, another Houdini act may be beyond them.