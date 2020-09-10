Live TV coverage confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' glamour tie with AC Milan

The tie is a one-legged affair with the winner decided on the night with extra-time and penalties a possibility
Live TV coverage confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' glamour tie with AC Milan

A sign announcing Shamrock Rovers next home match against AC Milan in the Europa League. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Thursday, September 10, 2020 - 13:05 PM
Joel Slattery

Shamrock Rovers' Europa League qualifier against Italian giants AC Milan is to be shown live on RTÉ, the broadcaster has announced.

RTÉ Sport announced today the visit of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Co to Tallaght next Thursday night will be shown live, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm ahead of the 7pm kick-off.

Peter Collins will present live coverage from Tallaght Stadium with Kenny Cunningham alongside George Hamilton on commentary for what will be Milan's first competitive game of the season.

In contrast, Rovers are halfway through their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign and sit five points clear at the top of the table with eight games remaining.

The Dublin side progressed to the second qualifying round after a dramatic 12-11 penalty shootout win over Ilves Tampere of Finland.

The tie is a one-legged affair with the winner decided on the night with extra-time and penalties a possibility.

The game will be live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

