Denise O’Sullivan’s Brighton move confirmed as USA stars join Manchester United

Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan will change the way Brighton play, according to her North Carolina Courage boss, as the Cork woman confirmed her loan move to the Women’s Super League club.

O’Sullivan deepens the Irish enclave at Brighton, joining fellow Cork woman Megan Connolly and Rianna Jarrett. She will be available to make her debut against title contenders Manchester City next Sunday.

“O’Sullivan will change Brighton’s whole way of playing,” said Courage boss Paul Riley.

“She has a massive impact on tactics because she controls the tempo, dictates the tempo and her job functions are multi-faceted.

“She is the first player on the team sheet every week in Courage Country and she has left an indelible mark on our younger players through her training habits, game preparation rituals and her magical mindset which sets her apart from most professional players.

“Brighton will be a great home for her and we wish her all the best for her loan club and country as she continues to identify herself as one of the most gifted and complete midfielders in world soccer,” he added.

O’Sullivan has made the switch closer to home to ensure that Covid-19 restrictions don’t prevent her playing in Ireland’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Manchester United on Wednesday underlined the pulling power of the WSL with the double signing of United States forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

The pair, both World Cup winners in 2015 and 2019, have each joined on contracts until the end of 2020-21, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Heath, 32, has been with Portland Thorns since 2013, and has played European club football before, with Paris St Germain in 2013 and 2014.

Press, 31, who scored in the USA's World Cup semi-final win against England last year, joins United following a spell with Utah Royals.

Heath and Press have played 168 and 138 times for their country respectively.

Heath said: "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

"I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter."

Press said: "I'm really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field.

"I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can't wait to start training with the team."

The American pair add to the influx of stellar names arriving in the English top division, which restarted last weekend.

Danish striker Pernille Harder joined Chelsea for a record fee from Wolfsburg, with World Cup-winning USA midfielder Rose Lavelle signing for Manchester City and Australian defender Steph Catley joining Arsenal.

United boss Stoney described Heath as an "outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad", adding: "She is extremely skilful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situations will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league."

On Press, who has scored 58 international goals, Stoney said: "Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club.

"She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she's a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad."