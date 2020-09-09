Marek Hamsik expected to make return for Slovakia against Ireland 

Slovakia expect to have captain Marek Hamšík back for the crunch Euro play-off against Ireland on October 8.

Covid-19 restrictions prevented the country’s most capped player travelling from China for their Nations League double-header against Czech Republic and Israel in the past week.

A one-point return from those outings has piled pressure on Pavel Hapal but the Slovakian boss is confident of Hamšík’s return for the semi-final showdown in Bratislava.

The 33-year-old attacker – capped 120 times – plays for Chinese Super League club FC Dalian Yifang, who are managed by Rafa Benitez.

The campaign takes a three-week break from September 26 before the play-offs.

“I believe that everything will be fine and that COVID-19 will not stop him coming,” said Hapal about Hamšík.

“We communicated to the players in China and America that we didn’t want quarantine limiting their training for these Nations League games. That's why we didn’t select them for these games. The next meeting is the most important.”

Martin Dúbravka is another key component Hapal wants available after the Newcastle United goalkeeper missed the latest international gathering due to an ankle injury. Fulham’s Marek Rodák will be on standby to deputise, having been handed his debut in Monday’s 1-1 draw in Israel.

Hapal said: "Dúbravka is out for several weeks but I believe he will be ready for the Ireland match.” Like his counterpart Stephen Kenny, the Slovak manager is certain that his players will be fitter by the time the play-off comes around tomorrow four weeks.

“We lacked strength in the second half against Israel,” he admitted. “For the next game against Ireland, our players will be better prepared physically.”

Meanwhile, Niall Quinn insists he didn’t walk away from his role with the FAI before he was pushed. Despite talking in February about extending his stay as deputy chief executive beyond his temporary contract, Quinn this week announced his intention to quit.

His decision came within three days of Gary Owens, his former Visionary Group colleague, also resigning from the chief executive’s role. He pulled out of the interview process for taking the job on a permanent basis.

Quinn admits the new broom were treated with suspicion by some within the Irish football community, coming as they did so soon after the long reign of John Delaney crashed to an end.

“There was hostility there and I understand why,” the ex-Ireland striker said on Virgin Media.

“We were outsiders coming in, taking the mantle of bringing the association on, when people who have put a lot of work into the game were, at best, pushed to one side and at worst probably blamed for what was going on.

“In the best interests of football, it was about getting trust back. Hopefully the new chief executive meets everyone’s expectations.”