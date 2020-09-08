Two uncapped players included as Ireland name squad for crunch women's qualifier

Vera Pauw has included two uncapped players in her squad as group leaders Republic of Ireland prepare to face Germany later this month in the Euro2021 qualifiers.

Ireland currently sit at the top of Group I but face a German side who have scored an incredible 31 goals in just four matches to date.

Uncapped duo Alli Murphy and Ellen Molloy will join the 23-player squad who arrive in Germany next Monday ahead of the game on September 19.

Returning to the squad are Leanne Kiernan, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne - none of whom featured in the wins over Montenegro and Greece in March. Diane Caldwell, Arsenal's Katie McCabe and US-based Denise O'Sullivan, who all scored in the 3-0 win over Montenegro last time out are all also included.

Those wins put Ireland on 13 points from five games, just one clear of the Germans, who have a game in hand.

While Pauw's side sits at the summit of the group, they face the free-scoring Germany in two of their last three games - with a trip to Ukraine in between as they look to build on their strong start and secure the one automatic qualification spot for next year's finals.

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Niamh Reid Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)