Six issues Stephen Kenny must solve ahead of Euro playoff in Slovakia

Stephen Kenny had to be all things to all football fans this last week. Try and win two Nations League games straight up, build towards next month’s playoff against Slovakia and, by the by, rewrite the DNA of the men’s senior team.

It made for a list of far from complimentary tasks.

The performances and results against Bulgaria and Finland haven’t made life any easier though the manager did say after the latter game that the outings had given him invaluable insights into a number of players.

Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby were handed senior debuts, Aaron Connolly doubled his number of caps and Callum O’Dowda was shown some faith. The average age of the attacking trio that started both games was just north of 21.

Kenny also appears to have decided, for now, that the 4-3-3 formation is the one that suits this bunch of players best and, while he isn’t “wedded” to that, it would be extraordinary if he went with something radically different in Bratislava. Whatever way you cut it, Ireland need a whole lot to go right in the next month if hopes of any home involvement at the Euro 2020 games in Dublin next summer are to be realised. Some of these issues are in Kenny’s hands, others are not.

Plug the holes

Shane Duffy is contemplating some Zoom calls with John Egan so the centre-backs can smooth over any of the rough edges that left them exposed in the last two games. Finland was their sixth game together but only their second under the new system so it’ll be good to talk. Their understanding and communication will certainly have to improve on recent evidence but Ireland’s midfield have to find a way to give their back four more cover as opponents found it too easy to make quick ground and push forward.

Addressing the press would help. The Republic should have scored a goal in each game after dispossessing defenders in danger areas but this side to the game takes practice, practice, and more practice for it to work efficiently.

Decide on his midfield

James McCarthy will anchor the midfield in Slovakia so long as he is fit. Who joins him, though? Kenny started six this last week and, while Jeff Hendrick seems to have his favour, neither Robbie Brady nor Conor Hourihane really grasped their chances when handed starts this time.

Brady’s touch was poor time and again against Finland, although he did set up the equaliser in Bulgaria and almost another on Sunday, and it was Hourihane’s sloppy pass that cost Ireland the goal against Bulgaria.

Harry Arter was industrious and, at times, dangerous against the Finns but whether he fits in beside James McCarthy is another matter.

Regardless of who plays, it still begs the question as to whether Ireland have anyone capable of a bit of magic.

Find that creative spark — and goals

One goal across 180 minutes is all too familiar for Ireland in recent times. The fact it came from a setpiece is no shock either and Kenny appears to lack a truly creative midfield presence and a man who can supply regular goals.

David McGoldrick is the most creative thinker in that regard. The Sheffield United striker made a cameo appearance against Finland after returning from a foot injury and he may be the best option in the absence of a recognised No.10 but he is not a prolific scorer.

Find some tempo

Kenny played this down on Sunday night. It’s about finding the right time to step on the accelerator, he said. That’s true but Ireland seem to be stuck in neutral for far too long and it is an issue that pre-dates the current incumbent.

How many times have we seen the side sleepwalk through long periods of international games, only to rouse themselves for a chaotic ending and usually after falling behind again? It’s a mystifying flaw in the team’s psyche that needs addressing.

It took 56 minutes for a move of real style and pace to come against Finland. Molumby, Arter, Idah and Doherty all combined in and around the right-hand side before O’Dowda fizzed one wide from outside the box. More of that please.

Get the tactics right

It’s been a slow start but the emphasis on a more considered, passing approach is overdue. How that fits in with a must-win play-off game away from home in Eastern Europe is another thing. The only show in town that day will be the win.

Ireland will need to defend for long periods and that may actually suit them. Kenny has drafted pace into the side but Bulgaria played out like a home game against a defensive host and Finland found profit in attacking on the counter too.

Hope that players get game time

Kenny and Duffy touched on the lack of game time players have had and it was apparent in Sofia and in Dublin. The hope now is that the vast majority of the squad will see a solid portion of game time with their clubs as the domestic season kicks in.

“The dilemma is how much football players get with their clubs over the next four weeks,” Kenny pointed out after the 1-0 loss to Finland. “A lot of them are not guaranteed their place.”

Duffy, Hendrick, and Matt Doherty should all be prominent after their recent transfers while Enda Stevens and Egan are regulars at Sheffield United. Others return to uncertain job descriptions in England.

Darren Randolph looks to be second-choice goalkeeper at West Ham United while the likes of Brady, Hourihane, Molumby, Arter, Idah and even Connolly will be going back with hopes of featuring rather than any great expectations.