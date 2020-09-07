Sligo see off nine-man Harps to go third

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 3 Finn Harps 1

Second-half goals from Ronan Murray and Ronan Coughlan gave Sligo Rovers a 3-1 win over nine-man Finn Harps, moving Liam Buckley’s charges up to third in the Premier Division following their fifth victory in six SSE Airtricity League Premier Division games.

Resurgent Sligo came into this game with impressive form – five wins from six games in all competitions since the season’s restart – while one of only two Premier Division wins for Harps in this campaign’s top flight came at Sligo’s expense back in February.

The stop-start opening exchanges were transformed when Sligo took the lead in the seventh minute. Jesse Devers made inroads down the right and his delivery into the Harps penalty area was smacked home by Ryan De Vries after half-contact at the near post from Ronan Coughlan.

Sligo, who dominated from then on, almost doubled their lead after 16 minutes but midfielder David Cawley was just off target from a free-kick.

But Harps suddenly came to life – firstly with a flying header from Alexander Kogler that Ed McGinty palmed out for a corner and then Barry McNamee’s cross-cum-shot that went just wide.

Mark Russell lifted a shot over Sligo’s crossbar with half an hour played as Harps gained a foothold.

The home side’s full-back Regan Donelon then had two efforts blocked – a free-kick and a shot.

Sligo thought they deserved a penalty after Devers was found by Niall Morahan’s well-flighted through ball – but Harps goalkeeper Mark McGinley made a legitimate clearance to thwart the winger.

Harps continued to press for an equaliser and Alexander Kogler scooped a shot wide from Mark Russell’s 52nd minute cross.

The visitors, who improved in the second half, deserved to level matters after 59 minutes. A long throw from Shane McEleney into Sligo’s penalty area broke for Mark Russell, who fired home an excellent equaliser.

But two minutes later a second booking for Mark Coyle undid Harps’ work and their manager Ollie Horgan was also shown red by referee Rob Harvey.

Sligo almost regained the lead with their slickest move of the second-half. Substitute Ronan Murray had the final shot but the ball was put out for a corner.

Murray then put Sligo back in front with a smart finish in the 73rd minute – his first goal of the season – after attempts from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ryan De Vries were blocked.

Sligo, renewed after taking the lead, added a third goal when Ronan Coughlan converted a penalty after 85 minutes. Coughlan earned the spot-kick after a foul by Kosovar Sadiki, whose booking (his second) meant Harps were down to nine players for the remainder.

Ronan Murray was denied a second goal in the 89th minute when his well-taken free-kick was parried by Mark McGinley.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas, Donelon; Devers (Murray 66), Cawley, Morahan, Ogedi-Uzokwe; De Vries (Noone 75), Coughlan

Finn Harps: McGinley; Delap (McEleney 46), Webster (O’Sullivan 74), Sadiki, Folan (Harkin 80), Todd; McNamee, Coyle, Connolly (Foley 80); Russell, Kogler (Cretaro 75)

Referee: Rob Harvey