Kylian Mbappe isolates from France squad after testing positive for coronavirus

Kylian Mbappe has left the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus (Jessica Gow/AP)

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 21:39 PM
PA Sport Staff

France forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Football Federation has announced.

The Paris St Germain star will miss his country’s Nations League clash with Croatia on Tuesday after a routine test administered on behalf of UEFA.

A statement on the FFF’s website read: “Kylian Mbappe will not play in France-Croatia, Tuesday evening at the Stade de France.

“His Covid-19 test carried out by UEFA on Monday morning revealed a positive result, he was isolated from the squad after receiving the results at the end of training, and returned home in the evening.

“Mbappe was (also) tested before joining up with the squad. The result was negative, like that of a test taken on Wednesday at UEFA’s request for the Sweden-France game.”

Mbappe is the seventh PSG player to test positive for the virus, with the other cases picked up by pre-season testing at the club.

The Ligue 1 champions are not due to begin their title defence until September 10, having been granted a delayed start after reaching the Champions League final.

But coronavirus has already affected the new domestic campaign, with Marseille’s opening game against St Etienne postponed after four positive tests in the OM ranks.

