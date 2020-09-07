Newcastle wrap up Callum Wilson signing from Bournemouth

Newcastle wrap up Callum Wilson signing from Bournemouth

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has completed his move to Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 15:19 PM
Damian Spellman, PA

England striker Callum Wilson is relishing the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Alan Shearer after completing his move from Bournemouth to Newcastle.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year deal at St James Park after the Cherries accepted an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £20million, from the Magpies.

Wilson, who was also a target for Aston Villa before indicating his preference for a switch to the north-east, will now take up the challenge of providing the goals the club lacked so badly last season with the start of the new Premier League campaign just five days away.

He said: “From the minute I knew that Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me.

“It’s a massive club with great history. Along the years, they’ve had great strikers, so if I can emulate half of what they’ve done, I’d like to attempt that.

“I believe in my ability as a player. As a striker, I think it’s important to set yourself goals long term and short term, and I’m hoping to achieve them.

“With the players around me, I believe we can get the goals we need as team and I want to help contribute to that.”

Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce

Head coach Steve Bruce was delighted to get his man after owner Mike Ashley sanctioned the move following the collapse of Amanda Staveley’s proposed takeover.

A striker was the priority even before Dwight Gayle picked up a knee injury in pre-season which could sideline him for four months with last summer’s £40million record signing Joelinton having managed just two league goals during his first campaign in England.

Bruce said: “Callum is somebody I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted to get him.

“He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre forward for England less than two years ago.

“The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs. I’m grateful the club has made it happen.”

Wilson began his career at home-town club Coventry, but it was a Bournemouth that he rose to prominence as he helped to fire them into the top flight and establish it there before relegation at the end of last season.

He scored against the United States on his full England debut in November 2018 after fighting his way back from two serious knee injuries as his efforts received wider recognition.

The striker is one of three targets the Magpies hope to land this week with out-of-contract former Cherries midfielder Ryan Fraser understood to be heading for Tyneside for a medical, while the club has also agreed a £13.5million fee plus add-ons for Norwich defender Jamal Lewis, who is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland.

More in this section

Phil Foden File Photo Foden and Greenwood sent home from England duty over Covid breach
Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard knows the pressure is on at Chelsea after splashing the cash
Niall Quinn 5/8/2020 Quinn steps away from FAI role
newcastlepa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up