Stephen Kenny: 'We knew you couldn't change everything overnight'

Stephen Kenny says that tonight's defeat to Finland has not made him rethink the scale of the job he has taken on.

The new Republic of Ireland manager suffered his first loss in what was his second game at the helm, a Fredrik Jensen goal after 65 minutes giving the visitors a deserved 1-0 Nations League win at an empty Aviva Stadium.

Ireland again had large chunks of possession but they did very little with it in a toothless first-half before squandering a handful of opportunities in the second. Problem is that they again looked vulnerable at the back and the Finns were denied four times by Darren Randolph.

Disappointing as it was, it has not made the new man reassess the extent of the task ahead.

“No, not really. We always knew you couldn’t change everything overnight,” said Kenny. “Listen, I was experimental in the two games. we wanted to do better results-wise for sure, I can’t deny that, but I can’t say I was just looking to the long term cause that wouldn’t be true either.

“Looking towards Slovakia next month ... we needed to look at our attacking and midfield options for Slovakia and we’ve looked at quite a few players. The games are not friendlies. We don’t take them lightly and we wanted to win.”

Kenny rued the inability of players including David McGoldrick, Aaron Connolly, Callum Robinson and Shane Duffy to put away second-half chances and said that his players would be much sharper for next month's Euro 2020 playoff away to Slovakia with a month of club football behind them.

It could well be that that game comes too soon, though.

“We will only know that after the game. Slovakia are a good team. They got beat the other night but were missing a lot of their players. Big challenge going out there, we knew that, but we’ll be a lot better out there than we are now. We have a clear idea of what exactly we require. It’s been great to have these two games.”

There were plusses here. Harry Arter was probably Ireland's best player after Randolph and Jayson Molumby was busy beside him in midfield on debut and Adam Idah showed again that he can act as an effective link man up front if given the right supply.

A lack of creativity is a worry however. So too is the amount of room both Bulgaria and Finland had in the Irish half although Kenny was quick to reply when it was out to him that a back four that was exceptional in recent times was now looking more vulnerable.

“It hasn't been exceptional for years as we lost 4-1 to Wales. Individually the balance of the back four has been a strong part of the campaign. Set up in such a way to protect the back four. I have no qualms and though they all played well.”

The 4-3-3 has been used on both occasions so far but the manager insisted he was not “wedded” to any one formation as he contemplates the four weeks to come between now and that game in Slovakia but truth is that he has plenty of food for thought now.