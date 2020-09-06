Stephen Kenny goes with entirely new midfield for Finland tie

Stephen Kenny has made three changes to his team for this afternoon's visit of Finland to Dublin and all of them are in the midfield.

Robbie Brady, who set up Shane Duffy's equaliser in Bulgaria on Thursday, Jayson Molumby and Harry Arter come into the side in place of Conor Hourihane, James McCarthy and Jeff Hendrick in what will again be a 4-3-3 formation.

Ireland completed 549 passes in Sofia in their Nations League opener but the midfield never really got going or asked enough questions of their hosts and Kenny identified just that area at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

It will be a debut for Molumby, the U21 captain who spent last season on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion at Millwall and Arter's first for his country since the 1-0 win away to Gibraltar in March of last year in what was Mick McCarthy's first game in his second spell in charge.

Brady has played limited football for Ireland is past three years as well, his absences coming mostly as a result of two years of significant injury difficulties but the trio have been handed the reins for Kenny's first game at home with the senior team.

It means same again elsewhere with Darren Randolph in goal and a back four of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens while the youthful trio of Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Callum O'Dowda get another chance to impress as a unit.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 5pm.





Ireland (v Finland): D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy, J Egan, E Stevens; R Brady, J Molumby, H Arter; C O'Dowda, A Idah, A Connolly.