Hourihane and Ireland eager to build on Sofia's solid foundations

Conor Hourihane believes Ireland's performance in Sofia last night, though far from perfect, is one that Stephen Kenny's men can build on.

The 1-1 draw against Bulgaria was secured after Shane Duffy struck an injury-time equaliser to cancel out Bozhidar Kraev's opener close to the hour. It was just reward for a visiting side that dominated possession for long stretches.

The Republic lived up to their new manager's ambition to reign in the long-ball stuff and go with a more nuanced approach. They finished the evening at the Vasil Levski National Stadium with just short of 550 passes and a 90% completion rate.

As an opening gambit under new management, it was encouraging.

“The positives were we tried to pass the ball a little bit better than previous regimes,” said Hourihane who lined out on the left of a midfield three. “A lot more patient than usual. Listen, there was times when we probably gave it away a bit cheaply as well.

“The (Bulgaria) goal probably wasn't great but then that spirit that we always have, that never-say-die attitude ... and we kept sticking to the principles that this manager wants. We kept passing the ball even though we were 1-0 down and got a well deserved goal in the end.”

It was Hourihane's poor pass that was intercepted for the opening goal and there was an acceptance by the Aston Villa player that Ireland were too open at times against a side that looked to defend in numbers and strike quickly on the counter.

Better teams than Bulgaria will exploit those fissures but Hourihane talked about lessons being learned and there will be an opportunity to put their homework to the test on Sunday when they host Finland in another Nations League encounter.

There will be no fans at the Aviva Stadium but the players understand well the expectation surrounding the team as they get to grips with a more attractive style that is designed to be pleasing on the eye and bring success in the form of major tournament appearances.

Hourihane is adamant that it does not bring an extra layer of pressure.

“No, not really because we are in a results business and we all want to win first and foremost,” said the Cork native. “If we have to win ugly at times that will be absolutely fine as well but if we can win and play well at the same time that is the thing that everyone strives for.

“The opposition will be trying to win as well. If it was an easy game we would all be winning and we would all be playing well every single week so we're just trying to take the manager's ideas on board as much as possible. He has given us a lot of info the last three or four days so we want to play well and win.”