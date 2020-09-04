Gary Owens rules himself out of FAI CEO race

Gary Owens, interim CEO of the Football Association of Ireland, will not be seeking to take on the role on a full-time basis.

In charge since the start of the year when the FAI secured a life-saving financial rescue package, the expectation was that he would look to remain on long-term and steer the association through what will be a challenging few years.

Owens was among the favourites to be appointed to the role. His decision to step away now leaves current Swim Ireland CEO and Olympic Federation of Ireland chairperson Sarah Keane as a strong front runner for the post.

The FAI board appointed recruitment consultants Odgers Berndtson to lead the search for a new chief.

Former England FA managing director Adam Bevington and Mick O’Keefe, chief executive of PR firm Teneo Ireland, are also believed to be in the running.

The interview process is ongoing.

Owens has written to FAI staff to say that, in the wake of last Mondays’ EGM which voted overwhelmingly in support for the governance and reforms changes required, he has now completed all the objectives agreed with the board in January.

“On Wednesday, I informed our Independent Chairman Roy Barrett that I will not be seeking appointment to the role of permanent Chief Executive of the FAI,” he told FAI.ie.

“My objective in taking the interim role of Chief Executive was to help put the Association into a stable financial position with a new structure that would allow the Association to move forward with confidence.

“Over the last six months, we have delivered a financial package to ensure the solvency of the Association, have put a new Senior Leadership and a new International Management team in place and I am confident that this new team will bring the Association to a new level for the benefit of all.

“This team will have the support of our members who provided overwhelming support for the constitutional and governance changes required for sustainable reform at our EGM last Monday.

“I am also very proud of the role our staff played in delivering protocols for a Safer Return to Football for our members post COVID-19 in really difficult circumstances. I have really enjoyed working with all the staff at the FAI and I would like to thank Roy and the Board for appointing me as Interim CEO in February.

“I would also like to acknowledge the strong support provided by all our key stakeholders - Sport Ireland, the Department of Sport, UEFA, FIFA and Bank of Ireland - during what has been a very difficult time for the organisation. I am delighted that the members fully endorsed all the work completed during that time.”

Owens added that he would continue to provide interim leadership support during any transition period before a new CEO is appointed.