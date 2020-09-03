Leicester sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne

Leicester sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne
Leicester have signed Timothy Castagne (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 17:57 PM
PA Sport Staff

Belgium international Timothy Castagne has signed a five-year contract at Leicester after completing his switch from Atalanta.

The 24-year-old will link up with Brendan Rodgers’ squad on his return from his country’s Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Iceland.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Leicester City Football Club have agreed terms with Atalanta for the transfer of full-back Timothy Castagne, subject to Premier League and international clearance.

“The 24-year-old Belgian international has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Foxes and will link up with his new team-mates after the conclusion of the current international break.”

Castagne, who has signed for an undisclosed fee, has been capped seven times by Belgium and can operate in either full-back role.

He spent three seasons in Serie A after joining Atalanta from Belgian side Genk and helped the Italian club qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

The defender made six appearances on the European stage last season as Atalanta reached the quarter-finals before going out to beaten finalists Paris St Germain, and helped them finish third in the league for the second successive campaign, this time behind Juventus and Inter Milan.

A former youth international, he was handed his senior debut against Scotland in a friendly at Hampden Park in September 2018.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session Debut for Idah against Bulgaria as Doherty gets nod over Coleman
Northern Ireland v Netherlands - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group C - Windsor Park Jonny Evans stays at home as Northern Ireland head to Romania
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Camp Nou Robertson wants Messi to stay in Spain and not join Liverpool’s title rivals
leicesterpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up