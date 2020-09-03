Debut for Idah against Bulgaria as Doherty gets nod over Coleman

Adam Idah during a Republic of Ireland training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 18:38 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny promised change and he has delivered it more than an hour before his first game in charge of the Republic of Ireland, against Bulgaria, by handing a senior debut to Adam Idah and opting for Matt Doherty over Seamus Coleman at right-back.

Kenny has plumped for a 4-3-3 formation which will see James McCarthy hold the anchor role in midfield. It will also be his first appearance for Ireland in almost four years. The choice of Callum O'Dowda as one of the front three is another sign of a shake-up.

The continuation of Darren Randolph in goal is as expected and same with the presence directly in front of him of John Egan and Shane Duffy as well as Enda Stevens who starts at left-back. It is a strong back five that the new boss has already lauded.

McCarthy will be flanked in the midfield by Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane. Aaron Connolly completes the trio further up the pitch. Kenny has spoken of his desire to inject pace into the team and he has followed up on that too.

Kick-off in Sofia is at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland: D Randolph; M Doherty, S Duffy, J Egan, E Stevens; J Hendrick, J McCarthy, C Hourihane; C O'Dowda, A Idah, A Connolly.

