Robertson wants Messi to stay in Spain and not join Liverpool’s title rivals
Andrew Robertson has played Lionel Messi before (Nick Potts/PA)
Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 16:57 PM
Ronnie Esplin, PA

Andrew Robertson has contemplated the prospect of playing against Lionel Messi in the Premier League next season and thought better of it.

The 33-year-old Argentinian’s future at Barcelona appears uncertain and there has been speculation about a move to Liverpool’s title rivals, Manchester City.

Robertson, who played against Messi twice in the Reds’ successful Champions League semi-final in 2019, said: “Yeah, I’ve considered that, I hope it doesn’t happen, of course,

“From a complete selfish point of view, I hope it doesn’t happen.

“I hope he stays at Barca but look he is one of, if not the best player to ever play the game

“So for him to go to one of your nearest rivals is probably never a good sign.

“He is a fantastic player, I have no doubt if he came to the Premier League he would bring the exact same quality and same passion and everything he brings at Barca.

“I think Liverpool have ruled out that we are going to sign him so I don’t want him anywhere near the Premier League but we’ll wait and see what happens with that.

“Obviously, you know, you can see the uncertainty of Barca, I think everyone can see that and hopefully they get it resolved, but if he comes to the Premier League we’ll deal with it.

“It will be great for the lads to play against him because I’ve played against him twice and it’s the hardest games I’ve ever played.

“You need to stay on watch against him at all times, he can pop up out of nowhere.

“He’s a fantastic player, like I said, probably the best ever but hopefully he stays in Spain.”

