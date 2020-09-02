Three Paris St Germain players test positive for coronavirus

Paris St Germain have announced that three players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 champions and Champions League finalists did not name the players involved.

“Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols,” the club said on social media.

“All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.”

PSG are making a delayed start to the new Ligue 1 season after their European exertions, with their first fixture scheduled for September 10 when they are due to travel to Lens.

Positive tests have already disrupted the start of the new season, with the opening match of the campaign between Marseille and St Etienne postponed when Marseille reported four positive tests.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 title after the season was curtailed in April.