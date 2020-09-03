The Stephen Kenny I know: A modern day patriot with an X factor

A new era in Irish football gets underway in Sofia tonight but the man leading it will have a very old-school approach to the role.

I got to know Stephen Kenny reasonably well during his six seasons as Dundalk FC manager, covering the club at home and abroad as he took a side from the brink of extinction to the heights of the Europa League group stages.

While Kenny had been around the League of Ireland for some time, it was undoubtedly his achievements at Oriel Park which landed him his dream role as the Republic of Ireland senior team manager and given his record — four league titles, two FAI Cups, two EA Sports Cups and that historic 12-match European run in 2016 — it's easy to see why the FAI were drawn to him in the wake of Martin O'Neill's departure.

While Kenny won it all in Co Louth, his truly extraordinary achievement was rebuilding a club that almost went out of business in the summer of 2012 and had only survived in the Premier Division as a result of a play-off win over Waterford.

While much has been made of Dundalk's wealth in recent years, when Kenny took the reins he cobbled together a side on a shoestring budget with players that, by and large, no one else wanted.

Sean Gannon had been let go by both Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic, Andy Boyle had just been relegated with Shelbourne, Brian Gartland had been almost forgotten about while playing in the North with Portadown, Dane Massey was far from coveted at Bray, Patrick Hoban was virtually unknown at Mervue Utd while few supporters were doing cartwheels when John Mountney and Chris Shields were re-signed after that forgettable 2012 campaign.

Perhaps his most high-profile addition was Stephen O'Donnell but by that stage the midfielder was deemed as finished due to a series of injury problems. Yet those eight players would go on to form the heartbeat of a side who will go down as one of the League of Ireland's greatest ever.

In many ways, Kenny will have to do similar in international football. He won't have the luxury of signing the latest hot prospect but that was never really his strength to begin with. What he does is make average players good and good players great.

Not a lot is known about Kenny by the average Irish fan but what the country now has in the dugout is a dreamer who has a funny habit of turning those dreams into reality.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny is interviewed by a television reporter prior to a press conference at Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria. Picture: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

When he was starting out in his management career as a 26-year-old with Longford Town back in 1998, he spoke about his desire to one day become Irish manager. If there were a few muffled giggles then, there is only one person laughing now.

Equally, when he asked for a bonus in his contract at Oriel Park for making a European breakthrough there was little hesitation in giving him it as it appeared to be the impossible dream.

The Republic of Ireland now has a manager who is exactly where he always wanted to be. He once said to me that if there was a choice between the Irish job and the Real Madrid one then he'd choose the green jersey every day.

He's the modern day patriot who is proud to be Irish each and every day.

At 48, Kenny is far from old but he's known to be old-school in how he operates. He struggles with technology but is incredibly well-read, inhaling newspapers and books.

There will be those who doubt if the current Irish players will respect Kenny but it's hard not to get swept up by his enthusiasm. He takes a genuine interest in those around him. He'll want to know how their loved ones are and, more importantly, how they're doing. Families might not be around the camp at the moment due to Covid-19 but he's known to make a special effort with parents and he never forgets a connection, regularly making contact with people from past times to see how they're doing.

It's all part of his man-management - the X-Factor that makes Stephen Kenny who he is.

Has he got it all? No, but then who does? Yet he's comfortable enough in his own skin to surround himself with people who make him better and his teams better.

What he does is make people want to work for him. He makes players feel ten feet tall. He wants to play football in the right way and he won't suffer from any inferiority complex in doing it.

For too long we've heard Ireland don't have the players to really compete at international level. You won't hear it from Kenny.

There will be doubters about him before a ball is kicked tonight and many more lined up if initial results don't go according to plan.

As someone who has seen his magic first hand, I'd say give him time.

Trust me, the rewards will be worth it.